Galaxy Z Flip 5 buying guide: should you upgrade to Samsung's latest clamshell foldable?

Z Flip 5

What are the improvements of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5?





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most powerful Flip phone to date. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon at the moment. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely have better battery life since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more power efficient.



Another new improvement added to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is that it features a bigger cover screen. Here, the front display is 3.4 inches, whereas the cover screens of the other Z Flips are just 1.9 inches. So the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a bigger display to read your notifications without unfolding your phone.





Also, there is no gap anymore when you close the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . For its latest clamshell, Samsung has used a teardrop-style hinge, which allows the phone to shut tightly, unlike its predecessors.





Should you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Flip 5?









Well, that depends on the Galaxy Z Flip you currently have. If you are still rocking the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or even an older model, then upgrading is definitely a nice idea.



The Snapdragon 888 chipset inside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may still be pretty fast, but the overheating issues that plague it could be a real pain to deal with. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 doesn't have such problems. Oh, and it's more powerful than the Snapdragon 888.





However, if you are currently rocking the Galaxy Z Flip 4, then it all depends on if you need more power, and a bigger front cover display. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside the Flip 4 is still pretty powerful. True, the bigger cover display is better to see your selfies and notifications without unfolding the phone, but you still need to spend a pretty hefty sum for that new Z Flip 5 .





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but not by much, so if you are using the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and are still satisfied by its performance we suggest you not to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .



