Grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB with a sweet $127 discount through this nice post-Prime Day deal

As a true high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a mobile powerhouse that can fold in half. The phone comes with the super-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on board and packs 8GB of RAM. However, we must also note that it's not great for gaming, despite its flagship-level specs. During our 3D Mark test, the Flip 4 throttled after around 4 minutes into the test, so, yeah, if you are in the market for a new gaming phone, this is definitely not the phone for you.On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes beautiful photos. In addition to that, the main camera of the phone can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the selfie shooter can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps.The Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery life is also pretty impressive. Despite the rather small 3,700mAh power cell on deck, the foldable will allow you to stream videos for 9 hours and 45 minutes nonstop or browse the web for 11 hours and 40 minutes straight on a single charge.Samsung's current flagship clamshell foldable packs a stylish design, nice high-end specs, takes gorgeous photos, and can now be yours for less than its usual price on Amazon. So, unless you are a mobile gamer, we encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a sweet discount.