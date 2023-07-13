Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB with a sweet $127 discount through this nice post-Prime Day deal

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB with a sweet $127 discount through this nice post-Prime Day dea
Although Amazon Prime Day may be over, there are still amazing post-Prime Day deals available on Amazon. For example, you can save $127 on the 128GB Graphite-colored version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Furthermore, if you think that 128GB won't be enough for all of your summer photos, you can get the 256GB Graphite-colored model, which is currently discounted by $110. So if you didn't manage to grab a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a discount during Prime Day, you still have a chance to save on one now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB, Graphite: Save $127!

Grab a Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB from Amazon and save $127 in the process. This is a stylish phone with high-end performance that also takes beautiful pictures.
$127 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB, Graphite: Save $110!

Grab a Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB from Amazon and save $110 in the process. This is a stylish phone with high-end performance that also takes beautiful pictures.
$110 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon


As a true high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a mobile powerhouse that can fold in half. The phone comes with the super-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on board and packs 8GB of RAM. However, we must also note that it's not great for gaming, despite its flagship-level specs. During our 3D Mark test, the Flip 4 throttled after around 4 minutes into the test, so, yeah, if you are in the market for a new gaming phone, this is definitely not the phone for you.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes beautiful photos. In addition to that, the main camera of the phone can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the selfie shooter can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery life is also pretty impressive. Despite the rather small 3,700mAh power cell on deck, the foldable will allow you to stream videos for 9 hours and 45 minutes nonstop or browse the web for 11 hours and 40 minutes straight on a single charge.

Samsung's current flagship clamshell foldable packs a stylish design, nice high-end specs, takes gorgeous photos, and can now be yours for less than its usual price on Amazon. So, unless you are a mobile gamer, we encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a sweet discount.

Popular stories

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless