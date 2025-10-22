1 million AT&T users won't get the $5 price hike, are you one of them?
The new increase comes on December 1 because of higher operating costs.
Everything goes up in price these days, but about a million AT&T subscribers will have the opportunity to rejoice, as no price hike is intended to slam their plans.
Starting December 1, the carrier will charge their home broadband customers $5 more for the service. However, those who are using fixed wireless subscribers won't see an increase. The $5 price hike is meant to tackle higher operating costs as AT&T continues expanding its internet business.
AT&T confirmed that its upcoming $5 monthly price increase for home broadband will not affect fixed wireless customers. The clarification came after reports that the company had begun notifying broadband users of the change. Fixed wireless subscribers, who number around 1 million compared to almost 10 million on fiber, are exempt from the new rates.
Fixed wireless broadband has become a growing alternative to cable internet, largely because it's more affordable and easier to deploy. AT&T's fixed wireless plans start at $60 with paperless billing and can drop to $47 when bundled with mobile service.
AT&T's fixed wireless offering, launched in August 2023, initially aimed to retain customers as the company phased out old copper lines. However, the service has grown faster than expected. AT&T added a record 203,000 fixed wireless subscribers in the second quarter of 2025, with analysts predicting a stronger third quarter showing around 230,000 new customers.
Rivals Verizon and T-Mobile have been more aggressive in pushing fixed wireless, counting 5.1 million and 7.3 million subscribers, respectively. The technology's growth has forced cable companies like Comcast and Charter to defend their market share with price locks and bundled mobile offers. Comcast's five-year price lock plan, for instance, starts at $55 per month for 400 Mbps download speeds.
AT&T continues to invest heavily in network capacity. It's currently acquiring $23 billion worth of spectrum from EchoStar, which analysts estimate could support about 900,000 additional fixed wireless subscribers. In total, this expansion could give AT&T the spectrum capacity to serve roughly 6.3 million users.
AT&T's choice to leave fixed wireless customers out of its broadband price hike shows just how important that service has become to the company's future. With more people looking for cheaper, easier options than cable, fixed wireless has turned into a major focus not just for AT&T, but for the whole industry.
Keeping the service quality up
Image by AT&T
As we work to meet the evolving needs of our business and manage increasing operational costs, we're adjusting our internet plan rates to help maintain the high-quality service our customers expect. To help offset these changes, customers who have not already enrolled in Autopay and Paperless Billing can receive a $10 monthly discount by enrolling with an eligible bank account, or a $5 discount with a debit card.
The company explained that the rate adjustment is necessary to keep up with rising operational expenses and maintain service quality. Those who joined within the past year or participate in AT&T's $30 low-income plan will also be spared from the increase.
AT&T rivals push the fixed wireless service as well
Fixed wireless is of great importance for AT&T
All eyes are now on AT&T's earnings report coming out Wednesday. It'll show whether the company's big bet on fixed wireless is actually working.
