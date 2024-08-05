Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 get first updates in the U.S.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7have received their first update in the US. The main focus of this update is to fix bugs and improve the overall stability of the watches.
Here are the build numbers of the update for each watch:
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: L705USQU1AXG2
- Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): L305USQU1AXG2
- Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): L315USQU1AXG2
The size of this update was reported to be 175.81MB for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. To install it, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and go to "Watch Settings." From there, scroll down until you find the "Watch software update" section and tap "Download and install." To be safe, before starting the update, ensure your watch has at least a 30% charge, otherwise you won't be able to update it.
One UI 6 rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7 | Image credit — Droid-Life
Samsung's changelog for the update was fairly simple, emphasizing that it was primarily focused on enhancing "stability and reliability." The company also mentioned improvements to "battery charging stability" as well as overall battery stability. In fact, they repeated the word "stability" four times in their brief four-line changelog.
This update is great news for Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 users in the US, as it addresses initial bugs and enhances the overall performance and stability of the watches. With improved battery stability, users can expect a more reliable and consistent experience. The update's emphasis on stability and reliability suggests that Samsung is committed to providing a smooth and seamless user experience for its smartwatch users.
