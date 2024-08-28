Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung opens up about the Galaxy Watch Ultra design, but Apple isn't mentioned even once

Samsung Wearables
Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the summer's big tech controversies has the Samsung stamp on it. It's because of the recently released Galaxy Buds 3 (plus the Buds 3 Pro) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The earbuds suffered from shocking quality issues when they were first released, then it became apparent that they're nearly impossible to repair, while also resembling Apple's AirPods too closely (the watch is also perplexingly similar to Apple's Watch Ultra).

Together, they've made quite the headlines rush in recent weeks:


If we assume that any publicity is good publicity, the above could be seen as a positive, right?

Now, Samsung opens up about the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7, but – surprise, surprise – Apple isn't mentioned even once.

Samsung's latest blog article is in the form of an interview with Scott Yu and Elin Park from the Wearable Product Planning Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, to discuss the new Samsung smartwatches.

While the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup, it's also marking Samsung’s entry into the super-premium smartwatch market. The decision to develop the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Yu and Park argue, was driven by studies identifying significant growth potential in the premium segment.

Samsung aimed to create a versatile smartwatch that would appeal to a wide range of users, from casual exercisers to professional athletes. To achieve this, they focused initially on popular exercises like running, cycling, and swimming. They also noted that many users often alternate between different types of exercises rather than sticking to just one. This observation led to the introduction of Multi-sports tiles, a feature that allows users to customize their workout combinations and track results across various activities, including biathlons and triathlons.

Speaking of design, Yu and Park highlight that the Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a Quick Button for the first time in the series. This feature was developed with various user scenarios in mind, allowing users to quickly access their most-used functions by pressing the button once or twice. In emergencies, holding the button for five seconds activates an 86-decibel Emergency Siren that can be heard up to 180 meters away.

Also, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a new cushion design that "echoes the signature circular design of the original Galaxy Watch series".

Again, nothing about an Apple echo was mentioned even once!

The design, they go on, incorporates elements from traditional watches while providing "robust protection". To enhance comfort and versatility, the watch comes with multiple bands that can be easily attached and swapped using a simplified Dynamic Lug System.

As to what's next for the Galaxy Watch series, Yu says that Samsung wants to focus more on AI capabilities, and Park says that there's "still room for improvement in the health solution space".

The main question remains unanswered: are we going to see more Apple inspiration in Samsung's next creations? What do you think?
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

