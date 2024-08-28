Samsung opens up about the Galaxy Watch Ultra design, but Apple isn't mentioned even once
Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the summer's big tech controversies has the Samsung stamp on it. It's because of the recently released Galaxy Buds 3 (plus the Buds 3 Pro) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The earbuds suffered from shocking quality issues when they were first released, then it became apparent that they're nearly impossible to repair, while also resembling Apple's AirPods too closely (the watch is also perplexingly similar to Apple's Watch Ultra).
If we assume that any publicity is good publicity, the above could be seen as a positive, right?
Now, Samsung opens up about the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7, but – surprise, surprise – Apple isn't mentioned even once.
While the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup, it's also marking Samsung’s entry into the super-premium smartwatch market. The decision to develop the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Yu and Park argue, was driven by studies identifying significant growth potential in the premium segment.
Samsung aimed to create a versatile smartwatch that would appeal to a wide range of users, from casual exercisers to professional athletes. To achieve this, they focused initially on popular exercises like running, cycling, and swimming. They also noted that many users often alternate between different types of exercises rather than sticking to just one. This observation led to the introduction of Multi-sports tiles, a feature that allows users to customize their workout combinations and track results across various activities, including biathlons and triathlons.
Also, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a new cushion design that "echoes the signature circular design of the original Galaxy Watch series".
Again, nothing about an Apple echo was mentioned even once!
The design, they go on, incorporates elements from traditional watches while providing "robust protection". To enhance comfort and versatility, the watch comes with multiple bands that can be easily attached and swapped using a simplified Dynamic Lug System.
As to what's next for the Galaxy Watch series, Yu says that Samsung wants to focus more on AI capabilities, and Park says that there's "still room for improvement in the health solution space".
The main question remains unanswered: are we going to see more Apple inspiration in Samsung's next creations? What do you think?
Together, they've made quite the headlines rush in recent weeks:
- The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
- Behold the Apple curse: the AirPods-like Galaxy Buds 3 go from 8/10 to 2/10
- The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro didn't (only) copy the AirPods, but this small startup
- They not like us! Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds 3 Pro is Apple stuff from Temu - but done right?
- Samsung's pricey Galaxy Buds 3 Pro seem to have been delayed due to big quality issues
Samsung's latest blog article is in the form of an interview with Scott Yu and Elin Park from the Wearable Product Planning Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, to discuss the new Samsung smartwatches.
Speaking of design, Yu and Park highlight that the Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a Quick Button for the first time in the series. This feature was developed with various user scenarios in mind, allowing users to quickly access their most-used functions by pressing the button once or twice. In emergencies, holding the button for five seconds activates an 86-decibel Emergency Siren that can be heard up to 180 meters away.
