Galaxy Watch Ultra turns into a heavily discounted tough cookie with this generous Amazon deal
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is as tough as they come, but with a price tag of around $650, it can do some serious damage to your wallet. That's why every chance to score one at a solid discount is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.
So, don't wait! Act fast and score one in Titanium Gray for a whopping 42% off with this sweet offer on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches for outdoor aficionados for south of $380, scoring sweet savings of $272 in the process.
While a third-party seller is offering the markdown and handling the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if needed. In other words, there's nothing to worry about.
With more than 1,000 units sold in the past month, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely a sought-after device. Of course, this shouldn't surprise us, given all the bells and whistles it comes with.
As a proper smartwatch for the outdoors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to last, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display. With IP68 and 10ATM ratings, it's fully dustproof, water-resistant up to 5 feet for 30 minutes, and can even withstand dives to 328 feet for up to 10 minutes. Basically, it's ready to handle whatever you throw at it.
Backing up all that durability is a hefty 590mAh battery, which keeps the watch going for up to two days on a single charge. That's with heart rate tracking turned on and the always-on display off.
Being the best Galaxy Watch right now, it also comes with all the health-tracking features we've come to expect from premium Samsung wearables, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis.
Ultimately, you can't go wrong with buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra, especially if you're a Samsung fan with an active lifestyle. Don't wait—save big now!
