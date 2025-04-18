Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Galaxy Watch Ultra turns into a heavily discounted tough cookie with this generous Amazon deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is as tough as they come, but with a price tag of around $650, it can do some serious damage to your wallet. That's why every chance to score one at a solid discount is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

So, don't wait! Act fast and score one in Titanium Gray for a whopping 42% off with this sweet offer on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches for outdoor aficionados for south of $380, scoring sweet savings of $272 in the process.

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $272 on Amazon!

$272 off (42%)
Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $272 off on Amazon. This tough-as-nails smartwatch is built to handle the elements and comes loaded with standout features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s advanced body composition tracking. Act fast—this deal won’t stick around!
Buy at Amazon


While a third-party seller is offering the markdown and handling the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch if needed. In other words, there's nothing to worry about.

With more than 1,000 units sold in the past month, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely a sought-after device. Of course, this shouldn't surprise us, given all the bells and whistles it comes with.

As a proper smartwatch for the outdoors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to last, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display. With IP68 and 10ATM ratings, it's fully dustproof, water-resistant up to 5 feet for 30 minutes, and can even withstand dives to 328 feet for up to 10 minutes. Basically, it's ready to handle whatever you throw at it.

Backing up all that durability is a hefty 590mAh battery, which keeps the watch going for up to two days on a single charge. That's with heart rate tracking turned on and the always-on display off.

Being the best Galaxy Watch right now, it also comes with all the health-tracking features we've come to expect from premium Samsung wearables, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis.

Ultimately, you can't go wrong with buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra, especially if you're a Samsung fan with an active lifestyle. Don't wait—save big now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless