Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Walmart's Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra under $480, saving you $170

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a wrist wearing the Galaxy Watch Ultra with an orange band showcasing the workout widget's design.
Released several months ago as the most rugged and premium timepiece from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available at a crazy-high discount. You may know the wearable is quite expensive at $649.99, but Walmart's Black Friday sale brings it down to $479.95. That saves you an enormous $170, making this one of the hottest bargains we've seen so far.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is 26% off for Black Friday

Walmart's Black Friday savings event is gaining momentum, and you can now score $170 off the amazing Galaxy Watch Ultra. This is a super-exciting promotion that brings two colors of the premium wearable to much lower-than-usual prices. The sale comes from a third-party Pro Seller and has an extended return period (until January 31, 2025).
$170 off (26%)
$479 95
$649 99
Buy at Walmart

Walmart has slashed prices for two options, too. At the time of writing, you can score $170 off the Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray models. While this promo is undoubtedly splendid, we should point out it's a Pro Seller launching it, not Walmart itself. If that's a deal breaker for you, consider switching merchants. Amazon has a respectable alternative offer that saves you 23% on the Titanium Silver colorway.

The IP68-rated timepiece may be slightly larger and heavier than some of the best smartwatches, but it's still mostly comfortable to wear. Plus, it's quite robust with its titanium case and sapphire crystal protecting the beautiful 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. Feature-wise, this fella is quite rich, offering insightful sleep tracking and constant heart rate monitoring. It sports an advanced workout tracking system plus dual-band GPS for improved positioning accuracy.

It's not just the many features and sensors that make this bad boy a splendid pick, though. The new chip on deck ensures your Galaxy Watch Ultra stays snappy no matter what you put it through. You should experience no lag, micro-stutter, or anything else that could hinder your overall experience. 

In terms of battery life, this premium smartwatch can last you a good two days. While that's not enough to beat Garmin watches, it's still more than a decent result compared to Apple and even other Samsung models. 

Truth be told, we don't know whether this will prove the most attractive Galaxy Watch Ultra bargain for Black Friday. What we know for sure is that the unit is undoubtedly way more affordable right now. Get yours in one of two color options to save $170 at Walmart.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
70 stories
14 Nov, 2024
Walmart's Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra under $480, saving you $170
12 Nov, 2024
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
04 Nov, 2024
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
31 Oct, 2024
Save $140 on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with this limited-time promo
28 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless