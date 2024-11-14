Walmart's Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra under $480, saving you $170
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released several months ago as the most rugged and premium timepiece from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available at a crazy-high discount. You may know the wearable is quite expensive at $649.99, but Walmart's Black Friday sale brings it down to $479.95. That saves you an enormous $170, making this one of the hottest bargains we've seen so far.
Walmart has slashed prices for two options, too. At the time of writing, you can score $170 off the Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray models. While this promo is undoubtedly splendid, we should point out it's a Pro Seller launching it, not Walmart itself. If that's a deal breaker for you, consider switching merchants. Amazon has a respectable alternative offer that saves you 23% on the Titanium Silver colorway.
In terms of battery life, this premium smartwatch can last you a good two days. While that's not enough to beat Garmin watches, it's still more than a decent result compared to Apple and even other Samsung models.
Walmart has slashed prices for two options, too. At the time of writing, you can score $170 off the Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray models. While this promo is undoubtedly splendid, we should point out it's a Pro Seller launching it, not Walmart itself. If that's a deal breaker for you, consider switching merchants. Amazon has a respectable alternative offer that saves you 23% on the Titanium Silver colorway.
The IP68-rated timepiece may be slightly larger and heavier than some of the best smartwatches, but it's still mostly comfortable to wear. Plus, it's quite robust with its titanium case and sapphire crystal protecting the beautiful 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. Feature-wise, this fella is quite rich, offering insightful sleep tracking and constant heart rate monitoring. It sports an advanced workout tracking system plus dual-band GPS for improved positioning accuracy.
It's not just the many features and sensors that make this bad boy a splendid pick, though. The new chip on deck ensures your Galaxy Watch Ultra stays snappy no matter what you put it through. You should experience no lag, micro-stutter, or anything else that could hinder your overall experience.
In terms of battery life, this premium smartwatch can last you a good two days. While that's not enough to beat Garmin watches, it's still more than a decent result compared to Apple and even other Samsung models.
Truth be told, we don't know whether this will prove the most attractive Galaxy Watch Ultra bargain for Black Friday. What we know for sure is that the unit is undoubtedly way more affordable right now. Get yours in one of two color options to save $170 at Walmart.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
14 Nov, 2024Walmart's Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra under $480, saving you $170
12 Nov, 2024The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
04 Nov, 2024After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
31 Oct, 2024Save $140 on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with this limited-time promo
28 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: