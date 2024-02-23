This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet

Save $80 on Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with LTE on Amazon

Amazon has reintroduced its generous Black Friday offer on the Galaxy Watch 6 with 44mm, letting you save a tempting $80 on the LTE-enabled timepiece in Graphite. The wearable boasts a large-sized 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and a plethora of awesome features and functions. To top it off, since this is the 4G model, you can also handle phone calls and messages without having to connect the smartwatch to your phone. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal at Amazon.