This limited-time deal on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE will sweep you off your feet

If you want a new Samsung wearable but don’t want to spend over $300 for the Watch 6 Classic, how about choosing the non-Classic model? If you act now, you can save an impressive $80 on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE connectivity at Amazon.

This awesome savings opportunity isn’t a one-time thing. As far as we know, it first went live during the Black Friday shopping season across various major US retailers. Still, saving $80 on this puppy without any trade-ins seems like a top deal to us. Keep in mind that Amazon’s deal is time-sensitive, so you might want to take advantage before it ends.

Speaking of trade-ins, if you have an older wearable you’d like to trade in, then you might want to check out Best Buy’s offer on the same timepiece, as there you can unlock extra savings by sparing an older device in good condition. Whichever merchant you choose, know that the Samsung smartwatch gives you plenty of value for money at that price.

Not only is this wearable super sleek and premium-looking. Even though it doesn’t feature a stainless steel case like the Watch 6 Classic, one of the best smartwatches for Android users boasts a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with durable sapphire glass protection.

Naturally, the intelligent Wear OS smartwatch also boasts plenty of advanced features like sleep tracking and coaching, BIA analysis, ECG monitoring and recording. Since this is the LTE-enabled 44mm wearable, you take advantage of additional features like handling phone calls and messages even when your phone isn’t around.

The Galaxy Watch 6 performs relatively well on the battery front, especially considering the battery life of rival smartwatches by Apple. Then again, if you’d like to charge your timepiece less than once every 1.5 days on average, you might want to check out one of Garmin’s GPS smartwatches.

All things considered, the 44mm LTE-enabled Galaxy timepiece boasts some of the best features in Samsung’s wearable technology. And while it may typically put you off with its MSRP of about $380, it’s definitely much more attractive at $80 off.

