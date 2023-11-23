Score massive savings on a new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via Samsung's Shop App with this deal

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Score massive savings with trade-in and Samsung's Shop app You can now snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a sweet $80 discount via Samsung's Shop App. To save more trade in your old smartwatch for up to $250 in instant trade-n credit. $300 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $299 99 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung'ssmartwatches are stylish-looking, with thebeing the watch you want to wear to fancy dinners and business meetings. The Classic model also sports Samsung's iconic Rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the OS easier in addition to providing the watch a more sleek look.Of course, being Samsung's latest and greatest premium smartwatches, both wearables pack all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. They also come with Samsung's Body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.We can talk on and on about how awesome theandreally are; however, this deal won't be available forever, so instead of wasting any more time, we suggest you tap the deal button in this article and score big savings on a brand-new impressive smartwatch through Samsung's Shop App now before it's too late.