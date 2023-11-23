Score massive savings on a new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via Samsung's Shop App with this deal

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Smartwatches aren't just super-useful devices; they are fashion accessories as well. And right now, Samsung's Shop App, the best place for deals on Galaxy devices on the Web, houses a really sweet offer on Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, letting you snatch one of these awesome wearables for $80 off their price.

All you need to do to take advantage of this deal is to tap the deal button below and purchase a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through Samsung's Shop App. If you don't have the application installed on your phone, you'll be redirected to Samsung's website instead and see a prompt telling you to install the app in order to take advantage of the $80 discount. If you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old smartwatch. Samsung will give you up to $250 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches are stylish-looking, with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic being the watch you want to wear to fancy dinners and business meetings. The Classic model also sports Samsung's iconic Rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the OS easier in addition to providing the watch a more sleek look.

Of course, being Samsung's latest and greatest premium smartwatches, both wearables pack all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. They also come with Samsung's Body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.

We can talk on and on about how awesome the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic really are; however, this deal won't be available forever, so instead of wasting any more time, we suggest you tap the deal button in this article and score big savings on a brand-new impressive smartwatch through Samsung's Shop App now before it's too late.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

