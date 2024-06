The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a huge $119 discount at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth): Save $119! Get the 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Walmart and save $119. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bang for your buck at this price. Act fast and snag one for less while you can! $119 off (30%) $280 72 $399 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm, Bluetooth: Save $60! Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on Amazon, where the watch is discounted by $60. $60 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



One of the biggest selling points of this gorgeous timepiece is its classical design, giving it a stylish look and letting it complement even more formal attire. The Classic model also comes with a rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus easier.



But this fella is more than just a pretty face. Like a proper premium Galaxy Watch, it's just loaded with health-tracking features. It even comes with Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.



Additionally, the watch supports smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. It runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps and watch faces directly on your trusted smartwatch via Google's Play Store. The timepiece also has good battery life. It can easily get you through the day without charging. However, you'll likely have to put it to charge before going to bed.



