Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a huge $119 discount at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a huge $119 discount at Walmart
We have awesome news! The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is Samsung's current flagship smartwatch, is so heavily discounted at Walmart that it's just impossible to resist getting one through this deal right now.

At the moment, the retailer offers the 43mm Bluetooth version of this sleek wearable at a sweet $119.27 price cut, letting you snag one for just $280.72, down from $399.99. Although it's not cheap, the watch is a great bargain at this price. That being said, the offer may expire soon, so we suggest not to waste time and fancy this feature-packed smartwatch at a reduced price today!

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth): Save $119!

Get the 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Walmart and save $119. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bang for your buck at this price. Act fast and snag one for less while you can!
$119 off (30%)
$280 72
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm, Bluetooth: Save $60!

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on Amazon, where the watch is discounted by $60.
$60 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


One of the biggest selling points of this gorgeous timepiece is its classical design, giving it a stylish look and letting it complement even more formal attire. The Classic model also comes with a rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus easier.

But this fella is more than just a pretty face. Like a proper premium Galaxy Watch, it's just loaded with health-tracking features. It even comes with Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

Additionally, the watch supports smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. It runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps and watch faces directly on your trusted smartwatch via Google's Play Store. The timepiece also has good battery life. It can easily get you through the day without charging. However, you'll likely have to put it to charge before going to bed.

With its sleek look and plethora of features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is among the best smartwatches on the market. Furthermore, it's currently great value for money while available at $119.27 off at Walmart. So, don't waste time and get one for less now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless