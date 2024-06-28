The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a huge $119 discount at Walmart
We have awesome news! The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is Samsung's current flagship smartwatch, is so heavily discounted at Walmart that it's just impossible to resist getting one through this deal right now.
At the moment, the retailer offers the 43mm Bluetooth version of this sleek wearable at a sweet $119.27 price cut, letting you snag one for just $280.72, down from $399.99. Although it's not cheap, the watch is a great bargain at this price. That being said, the offer may expire soon, so we suggest not to waste time and fancy this feature-packed smartwatch at a reduced price today!
One of the biggest selling points of this gorgeous timepiece is its classical design, giving it a stylish look and letting it complement even more formal attire. The Classic model also comes with a rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus easier.
But this fella is more than just a pretty face. Like a proper premium Galaxy Watch, it's just loaded with health-tracking features. It even comes with Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.
With its sleek look and plethora of features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is among the best smartwatches on the market. Furthermore, it's currently great value for money while available at $119.27 off at Walmart. So, don't waste time and get one for less now!
Additionally, the watch supports smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. It runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps and watch faces directly on your trusted smartwatch via Google's Play Store. The timepiece also has good battery life. It can easily get you through the day without charging. However, you'll likely have to put it to charge before going to bed.
