The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is in the spotlight at Samsung; now up to $330 off with a trade-in

Did you miss out on the chance to get your hands on the fantastic Galaxy Watch 6 Classic via Amazon’s head-turning deal? Don’t worry; it appears you won’t have to play the waiting game too long. With Amazon’s deal having expired super-quickly, now Samsung.com picks up the ball and runs with it, offering the LTE-enabled 47mm Galaxy wearable at $80 off its price tag before trade-ins.

Since this is the Samsung store, you can probably guess that you can save much more than just $80, so long as you provide a suitable trade-in. Right now, the merchant offers an extra up to $250 extra off with an enhanced trade-in credit (even trading in a Galaxy Watch 5 helps you shave another $200 off the Classic.) If you can’t take advantage of Samsung’s trade-in offer, you might want to check out Walmart, where a third-party retailer sells the same model at $125 off.

As one of the best smartwatches for Android users, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic doesn’t play around. It has all the standard features you could want in a Samsung wearable, including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, advanced workout measurements, and the established BIA sensor for body composition analysis, to mention just a few.

Many users missed the bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Series, and if you were one of them, you’d really love the Classic’s design, as it reintroduced the rotating bezel. Even though you get a physical bezel, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sports a gorgeous, relatively large 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with an impressive peak brightness of 2,000 nits, so never have to guess what’s on the display even in the brightest of days!

While this timepiece doesn’t boast stellar battery life like the Watch 5 Pro, you still get about a day and a half of regular usage. That’s mostly on par with what the Apple Watch Ultra offers in terms of battery life, by the way.

Overall, if you missed Amazon’s exceptional offer that allowed you to save $120 on the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, don’t despair. Samsung.com now sells the LTE version with a 47mm case at even better prices with a trade-in!

