You can cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices





The Galaxy Watch 5 is decked out with an impressive array of health sensors, including a new skin-temperature reader. It can measure your ECG, track your heart rate, calculate blood oxygen content, and compute your body composition.





This information will help you see where you stand in regard to health. The Watch 5 is also a very capable fitness tracker and can count steps and calories and can also track different workouts. It also has a sleep coaching feature that can help you regulate your sleeping habits.





The device is lightweight and has a sporty look to it and will also go nicely with formal attire. It sports a scratch-resistant screen and will easily last you all day long, or more if your usage is moderate.





The proprietary Exynos W920 fuels the watch, ensuring fast and responsive performance, and it runs Wear OS, allowing you to download apps from the Play Store.





Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: 1.2 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| NFC | 40 hours of battery life

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth: 1.4 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| NFC | 40 hours of battery life





If you need something that's more rugged and caters more specifically to outdoor enthusiasts, you should consider the Watch 5 Pro. It has a bigger battery for up to 80 hours of battery life, so it can be trusted not to die on a hiking trip and it's also more durable, thanks to the sturdier titanium casing.





Basically, if you want a dedicated outdoor watch that is not lacking in smart features, the Watch 5 Pro is a better choice over dedicated fitness watches. The Pro also lets you import GPX files for hiking and can map your return routes on its own.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: 1.4 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | NFC | 80 hours of battery life | Titanium | GPX





The 40mm Watch 5, which has a street price of $279.99, can be yours for $229.99, whereas the bigger 44mm model is retailing for $259.99 instead of $309.99 currently. The Watch 5 Pro has also been marked down from $449.99 to 399.99. Those are some of the lowest prices we have ever seen for Samsung's latest smartwatch models and since they don't go on sale all that often, now is the perfect time to get one for yourself or a loved one.