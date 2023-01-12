Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

You can cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices

Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices
Samsung has massively upped its smartwatch game in recent times and the company's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are inarguably among the best watches on the market. The stylish wearables are currently on sale for all-time low prices.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is decked out with an impressive array of health sensors, including a new skin-temperature reader. It can measure your ECG, track your heart rate, calculate blood oxygen content, and compute your body composition.

This information will help you see where you stand in regard to health. The Watch 5 is also a very capable fitness tracker and can count steps and calories and can also track different workouts. It also has a sleep coaching feature that can help you regulate your sleeping habits.

The device is lightweight and has a sporty look to it and will also go nicely with formal attire. It sports a scratch-resistant screen and will easily last you all day long, or more if your usage is moderate.

The proprietary Exynos W920 fuels the watch, ensuring fast and responsive performance, and it runs Wear OS, allowing you to download apps from the Play Store.

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth

1.2 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| NFC | 40 hours of battery life
$50 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth

1.4 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor| NFC | 40 hours of battery life
$50 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

If you need something that's more rugged and caters more specifically to outdoor enthusiasts, you should consider the Watch 5 Pro. It has a bigger battery for up to 80 hours of battery life, so it can be trusted not to die on a hiking trip and it's also more durable, thanks to the sturdier titanium casing.

Basically, if you want a dedicated outdoor watch that is not lacking in smart features, the Watch 5 Pro is a better choice over dedicated fitness watches. The Pro also lets you import GPX files for hiking and can map your return routes on its own.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

1.4 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | NFC | 80 hours of battery life | Titanium | GPX
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth

1.4 inches screen | 16GB storage | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | NFC | 80 hours of battery life | Titanium | GPX
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 40mm Watch 5, which has a street price of $279.99, can be yours for $229.99, whereas the bigger 44mm model is retailing for $259.99 instead of $309.99 currently. The Watch 5 Pro has also been marked down from $449.99 to 399.99. Those are some of the lowest prices we have ever seen for Samsung's latest smartwatch models and since they don't go on sale all that often, now is the perfect time to get one for yourself or a loved one.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless