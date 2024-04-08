Up Next:
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Did you miss last month’s offer on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE connectivity? It’s back on at Amazon, although not as generous as it was last time. Still, saving 39% on one of the best smartwatches in 2024 is an incredible offer, so kudos to Amazon for launching it. If you missed the chance to get this top-notch wearable at half off last month, you might want to act on this offer before it goes poof as well.
Still among the best Galaxy watches on the market, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is unique through and through. With its sleek design, beastly battery life, and magnificent Super AMOLED display, it’s good enough to give the Watch 6 Classic a run for its money.
For a tad over $300, you also get an advanced BIA sensor for accurate body composition analyses, improved sleep tracking, and more. The timepiece stands out with GPS guidance, a temperature sensor for women’s health data, not to mention advanced heart rate monitoring and fitness features, plus the ECG app.
Another reason to get a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE is that it helps you ditch your smartphone dependency. The wearable handles phone calls and messages and has NFC support for contactless payments. Not half bad for a wearable that you can now buy at $196 off, eh?
What makes Amazon’s current deal all the more tempting is that Best Buy sells the wearable at $80 more than the e-commerce giant. An alternative could be the Walmart offer, where you can save another $20-ish on the LTE-enabled Samsung smartwatch. However, this one is available from a third-party seller and not Walmart. As you probably know, those could sometimes be a pain to deal with.
After all, the 2022-released Pro watch uses a titanium case instead of a stainless steel one. The Classic also packs a smaller 425mAh battery (on the larger-sized version) than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With its 590mAh capacity battery, this puppy makes it over 60 hours with regular use between charges. Impressive indeed!
