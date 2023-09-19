The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro arrives at an irresistible price at these merchants

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
You’re not eager to spend a lot of money on the Galaxy Watch 6? Well, we’ve got you covered. We found not one but a couple of fantastic offers on the Samsung flagship wearable of yesteryear – the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Although no longer top-of-the-line, this smartwatch is still highly desirable, and for a good reason. Best of all, it’s now available at a lower price at Samsung.com and Amazon.

At Amazon, you can snatch the Watch 5 Pro in Black with Bluetooth connectivity for 16% less than usual. The discount amounts to $72. On the other hand, Samsung’s deal, in case you can’t guess, involves a trade-in. So, if you have a used wearable to trade in, you can enjoy up to $220 off on the Galaxy watch. Otherwise, the BT-only version sells for $50 less at Samsung.com without trade-ins.

Sensor-rich and packing a large battery life, the Samsung smartwatch gives you incredible value for money. It sports a top-class titanium chassis and a sapphire glass crystal that enhances its ability to withstand accidental bumps against all sorts of surfaces.

With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adoring your wrist, you unlock an enhanced look into your health and fitness condition. You get various metrics on a daily basis from this bad boy, including step tracking. The device also follows your heart rate, gives you accurate ECGs, provides accurate and enhanced sleep data, and offers many other daily metrics.

The BioActive sensor, first introduced in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, is present, giving you accurate heart and wellness measurements and helping you achieve your fitness goals. Naturally, you can track various workouts with this bad boy, enjoy on-the-go payments, etc.

Complementing the durable build and countless functional capabilities is a large battery with a capacity of 590mAh. The wearable can last over 60 hours on a single charge, which is quite impressive for a conventional smartwatch.

In all, even though the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro already has a no-less impressive successor, it’s still one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy in 2023. If you’d like to get it at a lower price, now’s definitely the time to act.
