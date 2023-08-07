The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the best Galaxy Watch for active people, is now available at a sweet discount on Amazon
We have amazing news for all outdoor enthusiasts who are just in love with Samsung's Galaxy Watches. Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on the Bluetooth option of the best Galaxy Watch for outdoor aficionados, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, offering this awesome timepiece at a nice 16% discount. This means you will save $70 if you decide to pull the trigger on this deal.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was just made for active people. It sports a titanium case and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass. This gives the watch a high level of durability, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts like rock climbers, for example.
Oh, and let's not forget that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also comes with all the bells and whistles you expect to find on a premium, high-end smartwatch.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is indeed an awesome smartwatch. But the best part is that it can now be yours for less than usual. So get your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a discount now before Amazon decides to put an end to this offer.
Moreover, Amazon is selling the LTE model as well at an even nicer $110 discount. However, there are only a few units left of this version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on Amazon, so we suggest you act fast if you want to get the LTE option.
Of course, such a smartwatch must also feature nice battery life, and we can say that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro checks that box as well. The big 590mAh battery on deck gives the watch an almost 3-day battery life on a single charge with regular usage. And when the battery is depleted, the 10W WPC-based charging will charge the power cell in just over an hour.
