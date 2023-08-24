The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now even more tempting on Amazon; save on one while you can

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Now $80 OFF on Amazon Get the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Amazon and save $80. However, you should act fast because only a few units of this model are left. $80 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth: Save $70! Grab the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The smartwatch has great durability, a good battery life, and is perfect for active people. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon

With a chassis made of titanium and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one tough smartwatch that can easily withstand a few bashes on doors, chairs, tables, and even rocks — if you go rock climbing.In addition to its enhanced durability, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 590mAh battery, which lasts around three days on a single charge with regular usage. As for the charging, the 10W WPC-based charging will fill the watch's tank in just over an hour.Being a high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also loaded with all the features you'd expect from a premium wearable. So, it's an awesome fitness tracker as well.The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is indeed an amazing smartwatch, and the fact that it can now be yours for less makes this wearable even more tempting. So go and snatch a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a discount while you can!