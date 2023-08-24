The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now even more tempting on Amazon; save on one while you can
On August 11th, Samsung's all-new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hit the shelves. And although, technically, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the tech giant's current top-of-the-line smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still the best Galaxy Watch for you if you are an outdoor enthusiast.
Furthermore, the Bluetooth version of the wearable is currently enjoying a sweet $70 discount on Amazon, making it an even bigger bargain for someone on the hunt for a smartwatch made with active people in mind. We must also note that the LTE model is currently down by $70 as well, but there are only a few units left, so you should definitely act fast if you want the LTE variant.
With a chassis made of titanium and a screen made of sapphire crystal glass, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one tough smartwatch that can easily withstand a few bashes on doors, chairs, tables, and even rocks — if you go rock climbing.
In addition to its enhanced durability, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 590mAh battery, which lasts around three days on a single charge with regular usage. As for the charging, the 10W WPC-based charging will fill the watch's tank in just over an hour.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is indeed an amazing smartwatch, and the fact that it can now be yours for less makes this wearable even more tempting. So go and snatch a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a discount while you can!
Being a high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also loaded with all the features you'd expect from a premium wearable. So, it's an awesome fitness tracker as well.
