You'll kick yourself if you don't nail this superb deal and snag an LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 5 for less on Amazon

Want a new Galaxy Watch but don't want to break the bank? Well, then, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal, since you can now snag the 44mm version of the awesome Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE for 28% off its price on Amazon and save $100 in the process.

Just $11 away from the lowest price ever on Amazon, the 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 5 is a real bang for your buck. And we are not just talking only about the financial side of things. Oh, no!

Though released in 2022, the Galaxy Watch 5 remains a premium timepiece equipped with a plethora of health-tracking features. It even supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body fat and muscle percentages. Plus, the watch has a temperature sensor, making it easier for women to track their ovulation periods.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download various apps, watch faces and even a few games on your Galaxy Watch 5 directly! Furthermore, the watch includes features such as NFC, smart notifications, and the ability to make phone calls. Oh, and it has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, giving it awesome durability.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 should be able to get you through the day without any issues. However, you'll probably have to charge it overnight.

Although all eyes are currently on the new Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Watch 5 remains an awesome smartwatch, which is now even more tempting while it's enjoying that awesome discount on Amazon. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab one at a discounted price today!

