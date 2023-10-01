The wonderful Galaxy Watch 5 is still available at a lower price on Amazon

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Are you looking for a new Android smartwatch but aren’t particularly interested in Samsung’s latest wearable series? In that case, we’ve got something that might tickle your fancy. The old but gold Galaxy Watch 5, available at a lower price on Amazon and Best Buy a few weeks back, is still discounted at the former retailer.

For the sake of accuracy, we should note that the 40mm variant was on sale back then. Now, however, we see the larger 44mm model with Bluetooth connectivity at a lower price. And what a discount it is indeed. Unbelievably, the wearable goes for 38% less at Amazon. In other words, you can get it for well under $200, quite an incredible bargain.

The wearable is already a year old and has a successor. Nevertheless, it remains a solid choice for Android users, especially those who want to complete their Samsung ecosystem without breaking the bank. It’s built to last, too. The Galaxy Watch 5 features extra durable sapphire crystal glass. So, you can rest assured that it shouldn’t scratch and damage easily.

Then again, the most noteworthy thing about smartwatches is their sensors’ capabilities, right? You’d be pleasantly surprised that this device has plenty of advanced sensors to help you get a detailed picture of your health and fitness level.

This wearable can measure your overall sleep quality, track your fitness performance, monitor your blood pressure, and show you your body’s basal metabolic rate and body mass index via its Body Composition Analysis, to mention just a few. It also automatically tracks workouts in just minutes. As if that’s not enough, you can manually track over 90 types of exercises, including HIIT workouts.

If there’s any downside to this smartwatch, it’s that it doesn’t have the same battery life as its bigger brother – the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Still, the 44mm version lasts about a day, which is still reasonable for such a feature-rich wearable.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 isn’t the best smartwatch money can buy, we just can’t ignore the fantastic discount. And, when you think about it, there aren’t many competitors for under $200 that offer that many functionalities. So, the Samsung smartwatch undoubtedly is a worthwhile investment at its current price, at least in our opinion.
