Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are awesome smartwatches, but if you are in the market for a new premium Galaxy Watch and don't want to shell out a lot of cash, we suggest you switch your focus to the Galaxy Watch 5 instead.
At the moment, Amazon is selling the 44mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 with an awesome 31% price cut. And if you open the calculator app of that fancy Galaxy phone of yours, you will see that you now have the chance to get this amazing smartwatch for $110 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal now.
Being a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch in the top-tier segment. Furthermore, the wearable supports Samsung's fancy body composition feature, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages. Additionally, the watch comes with a temperature sensor, which allows women to track their ovulation periods more easily.
As for battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 will easily last you a day, probably a day and a half on a single charge. We know this is not ideal, but such a battery life is pretty common for these types of smartwatches.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 5 — especially the LTE model — is a real bang for your buck, and it's currently an even bigger temptation with Amazon's sweet $110 discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest taking advantage of this deal now and snatching a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE functionality at a heavily reduced price today!
At the moment, Amazon is selling the 44mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 with an awesome 31% price cut. And if you open the calculator app of that fancy Galaxy phone of yours, you will see that you now have the chance to get this amazing smartwatch for $110 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal now.
Being a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a smartwatch in the top-tier segment. Furthermore, the wearable supports Samsung's fancy body composition feature, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages. Additionally, the watch comes with a temperature sensor, which allows women to track their ovulation periods more easily.
Also, since it runs on Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 5 supports plenty of third-party apps, including even games made for wearables. In addition to that, the watch packs functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, and the ability to take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. There is also a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which gives the timepiece awesome durability.
As for battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 will easily last you a day, probably a day and a half on a single charge. We know this is not ideal, but such a battery life is pretty common for these types of smartwatches.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 5 — especially the LTE model — is a real bang for your buck, and it's currently an even bigger temptation with Amazon's sweet $110 discount. Therefore, we strongly suggest taking advantage of this deal now and snatching a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE functionality at a heavily reduced price today!
Things that are NOT allowed: