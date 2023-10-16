Score an LTE Galaxy Watch 5 on the cheap through this sweet post-Prime Day deal
The second Amazon Prime Day for the year was last week, and as always, Amazon was full of incredible Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals. For example, the LTE version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 5 was insanely discounted during the event. But if you have missed the opportunity to snatch a Galaxy Watch 5 for peanuts, don't worry; Amazon is giving you a second chance to score a brand new Galaxy Watch for less.
Being a premium, top-tier smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes with all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber comes with. It even sports a temperature sensor for more precise ovulation tracking and has Samsung's body composition feature, which can measure fat and muscle percentages in your body.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 provides a full day of use on a single charge, although you'll likely need to charge it overnight. We understand that such battery life is frustrating, but it's actually completely normal for this kind of smartwatch.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 5 indeed has a lot to offer. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes the Galaxy Watch 5 an even better bargain. However, you should act fast since you never know when Amazon will decide to remove this amazing discount and return the Galaxy Watch 5 to its usual price.
The 44mm LTE Galaxy Watch 5 is currently on sale on Amazon and is available with a sweet 31% discount, which will translate into savings of $110 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now.
Additionally, the watch runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download various apps and even a few games from Google's Play Store directly on your smartwatch. Moreover, there are features such as NFC, smart notifications, and the ability to take and make phone calls. Also, the watch has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability.
