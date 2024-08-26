Galaxy Watch 4 gains Global AOD (always on display) in One UI 6 beta
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's One UI 6 beta introduces a Global AOD feature that keeps the watch face visible even during sleep mode, making it possible to view workout info and other details without waking up the watch.
Samsung continues to support its older devices, including the Galaxy Watch 4, with updates and beta programs. This latest One UI 6 beta, with firmware version ending in ZXH4, introduces the Global AOD feature that lets the watch display the last-used screen in a dimmed state when not in active use.
The Galaxy Watch 4 holds a special place as Samsung's first watch to blend Tizen and Wear OS. It's great to see this older device receive significant software updates and beta access, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to supporting its user base. The introduction of Global AOD in the One UI 6 beta is a valuable addition that enhances the watch's functionality and user experience.
Global AOD enhances the user experience by providing continuous access to information without sacrificing battery life. The feature is particularly useful during workouts, allowing users to keep an eye on their progress without interacting with the watch. The update also includes performance enhancements and network optimizations for a smoother and more efficient experience.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Currently, this One UI 6 beta update is only available in South Korea. However, it is expected to be rolled out to other regions in the near future.
While Samsung has not officially announced a release date for the final version of One UI 6 for the Galaxy Watch 4, it is expected to be available later this year. This update will bring many new features and improvements to the watch. Overall, the One UI 6 update will significantly enhance the Galaxy Watch 4's capabilities and make it an even more compelling option for users who are looking for a feature-rich and reliable smartwatch.
