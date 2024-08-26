Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Galaxy Watch 4 gains Global AOD (always on display) in One UI 6 beta

By
0comments
Galaxy Watch 4 gains Global AOD (always on display) in One UI 6 beta
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's One UI 6 beta introduces a Global AOD feature that keeps the watch face visible even during sleep mode, making it possible to view workout info and other details without waking up the watch.

Samsung continues to support its older devices, including the Galaxy Watch 4, with updates and beta programs. This latest One UI 6 beta, with firmware version ending in ZXH4, introduces the Global AOD feature that lets the watch display the last-used screen in a dimmed state when not in active use.

Global AOD enhances the user experience by providing continuous access to information without sacrificing battery life. The feature is particularly useful during workouts, allowing users to keep an eye on their progress without interacting with the watch. The update also includes performance enhancements and network optimizations for a smoother and more efficient experience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Currently, this One UI 6 beta update is only available in South Korea. However, it is expected to be rolled out to other regions in the near future.

The Galaxy Watch 4 holds a special place as Samsung's first watch to blend Tizen and Wear OS. It's great to see this older device receive significant software updates and beta access, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to supporting its user base. The introduction of Global AOD in the One UI 6 beta is a valuable addition that enhances the watch's functionality and user experience.

While Samsung has not officially announced a release date for the final version of One UI 6 for the Galaxy Watch 4, it is expected to be available later this year. This update will bring many new features and improvements to the watch. Overall, the One UI 6 update will significantly enhance the Galaxy Watch 4's capabilities and make it an even more compelling option for users who are looking for a feature-rich and reliable smartwatch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless