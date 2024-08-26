Galaxy Watch 4 gains Global AOD (always on display) in One UI 6 beta





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Currently, this One UI 6 beta update is only available in South Korea. However, it is expected to be rolled out to other regions in the near future.



The Galaxy Watch 4 holds a special place as Samsung's first watch to blend Tizen and Wear OS. It's great to see this older device receive significant software updates and beta access, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to supporting its user base. The introduction of Global AOD in the One UI 6 beta is a valuable addition that enhances the watch's functionality and user experience.





While Samsung has not officially announced a release date for the final version of One UI 6 for the Galaxy Watch 4, it is expected to be available later this year. This update will bring many new features and improvements to the watch. Overall, the One UI 6 update will significantly enhance the Galaxy Watch 4's capabilities and make it an even more compelling option for users who are looking for a feature-rich and reliable smartwatch.