Galaxy Watch 4 un-pairing from phones randomly; could be Assistant's fault





Galaxy Watch 4 users were ecstatic to finally have a digital assistant better than Bixby on their smartwatch. That is until some of them discovered a problem that seemed to be the result of the update that put Google Assistant on their watch. The issue? According to some Reddit users, after installing Google Assistant, many Galaxy Watch 4 devices were disconnecting from the phones that they were paired to.





To make matters worse, attempts to re-pair the affected watch and phone don't work since both devices act as though they have never been connected and don't recognize each other. For example, Redditor u/SnooBeans6722 wrote, "I updated the Google Assistant feature yesterday, and have been playing with it on and off. I even used my watch to track a workout this morning. But now my watch won't connect to my phone."









He continues. "My phone no longer has my watch listed as a device in the Wear app. If I try to click add, it asks me to pair it like it is pairing to a new phone, and asks me to wipe my watch, (which I don't particularly want to do because it is a pain setting up all the cards on Samsung Pay again). I have tried restarting both phone and watch, updating any apps, Turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and turning it back on, nothing is working."





There is bad news from others writing in the thread. They claim that the only solution that others have found that works is to fully reset the watch. As others point out, it is a pain in the butt to do this. But once you decide that fully resetting your watch is the way to go, make sure that you have backed up the data on your timepiece before starting the process of fully resetting your Galaxy Watch 4.





Besides the issue of disconnecting from the phone it is paired with, the Galaxy Watch 4 also has other problems with always-on hotword detection for Assistant resulting in the battery draining quickly. And to make matter worse, Google Assistant doesn't always seem to catch you saying "Hey Google."



