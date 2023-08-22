Don't want to spend a fortune on a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a bonkers discount instead

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Now $161 OFF on Amazon! Get the Bluetooth version of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver from Amazon and save $161. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, and it's a real steal at that price. $161 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an incredibly stylish smartwatch, especially in Silver. So if you often go to fancy gatherings, rest assured that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will seamlessly complement your attireMoreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs every health-tracking feature you expect a premium flagship smartwatch to have. It even supports Samsung's body composition function, which lets you measure things like your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.Furthermore, let's not forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3, which means you will be able to download apps, including games, directly onto your smartwatch. The wearable also includes features such as NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant.However, we must also note that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not exactly a battery champ. It lasts around a day on a single charge. This implies that you'll need to carry your charger with you whenever you're on vacation or a business tripDespite being an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a pretty capable device. It looks awesome, is packed with features, and it's a steal at the moment with Amazon's current bonkers discount. So, if getting an older model doesn't bother you, feel free to score a massive saving on a brand new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic by tapping the deal button in this article.