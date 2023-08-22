Don't want to spend a fortune on a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a bonkers discount instead
With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now available at stores and retailers, you are probably thinking about getting exactly this smartwatch if you are on the hunt for a fashionable-looking wearable loaded with features. And indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has the looks and has the features. The only problem, however, is that it also has a pretty hefty price tag.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an incredibly stylish smartwatch, especially in Silver. So if you often go to fancy gatherings, rest assured that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will seamlessly complement your attire
Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs every health-tracking feature you expect a premium flagship smartwatch to have. It even supports Samsung's body composition function, which lets you measure things like your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.
Furthermore, let's not forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS 3, which means you will be able to download apps, including games, directly onto your smartwatch. The wearable also includes features such as NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant.
However, we must also note that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not exactly a battery champ. It lasts around a day on a single charge. This implies that you'll need to carry your charger with you whenever you're on vacation or a business trip
Despite being an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a pretty capable device. It looks awesome, is packed with features, and it's a steal at the moment with Amazon's current bonkers discount. So, if getting an older model doesn't bother you, feel free to score a massive saving on a brand new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic by tapping the deal button in this article.
The good news is that you don't need to spend $400 to get a fashionable Galaxy Watch with the Classic moniker. If you are willing to go for an older model, you can currently score an awesome deal on the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver. At the moment, this version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available at a huge 42% discount on Amazon. This means you will save $161 if you purchase a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this deal.
Things that are NOT allowed: