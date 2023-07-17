Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE through this phenomenal Amazon UK deal

Save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE through this phenomenal Amazon UK deal
You want a new high-end premium smartwatch but don't want to shell out huge cash to get one? Well, it appears Amazon UK has you covered. Right now, you can get your hands on a brand-new 46mm LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a really, really huge discount.

The black-colored model of the 46mm LTE Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently 44% off, while the silver-colored one can be yours with an even bigger 46% discount. That's £179 in savings if you go for the black-colored variant and £190 saved if you purchase the silver-colored model.

Despite being an older Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. It has a stylish design with a rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus extremely easy.

On top of its fancy look, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is full of health-tracking features and even packs Samsung's body composition function. You know, the one that measures your body's fat and muscle percentages directly from your wrist.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic supports stuff like smart notifications, NFC, Bixby, and Google Assistant, and since it has a built-in speaker and mic, you will be able to make and take phone calls with it. In addition to that, you will be able to install different apps and even a few games on your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic since it runs on Wear OS 3.

However, one of the downsides of this smartwatch is its one-day battery life. That said, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic truly has a lot to offer, and if you charge it during the night, the one-day battery life won't be such a big issue for you.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks awesome and probably has all the features you want your new smartwatch to have, and it can now be yours for way less than its usual price on Amazon UK. So, tap the deal button above and get your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a discount while the offer is still available.

