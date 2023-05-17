Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Check out renders and a 360-degree video showing Samsung's new top-of-the-line Android tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, along with the Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Tab S9+, are expected to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event rumored to take place in late July. Besides the trio of tablets, we should also see the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and perhaps some new earbuds greet the light of day at the event. But we want to focus on one particular device now, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Sammy's top-of-the-line tablet.

Previous leaks call for the tablet to carry a large 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC will power the tablet which will reportedly be equipped with 8GB/12GB/16GB of RAM. A generous 11,200mAh battery will keep the lights on and it will supposedly support 45W fast charging. The back of the tablet is expected to be graced by the presence of a dual-camera system.



Storage options should include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The latter two storage configurations are rumored to offer Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 while the basic variant will use UFS 3.1. With an IP68 rating, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra would be protected from dust and a submersion in clear water of up to nearly 5-feet for as long as 30 minutes. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should ship with an S Pen out of the box. Android 13 will be pre-installed with the One UI 5.1 interface on top.

MySmartPrice has teamed up with tipster @OnLeaks to create renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and a 360-degree video that shows all sides of the tablet. With a rumored model number of SM-X916B, for what it's worth we told you how the tablet produced impressive Geekbench scores of 2006 (single-core) and 5326 (multi-core).


Of course we will have to wait for the July Unpacked event for official pricing and availability info. Last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was priced at $1,099.99 for the version with 8GB RAM/128GB of storage, $1,199.99 for the model with 12GB RAM/256GB of storage, and $1,399.99 for the tablet with 16GB RAM/512GB of storage.

