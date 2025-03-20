Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

At $300 off, the still-worthy Galaxy Tab S9+ is an irresistible deal for savvy shoppers

If you're looking for a new high-end Samsung tablet, you're probably considering either the Galaxy Tab S10+ or the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. But while these two slates rank among the best on the market, Best Buy's current deal on the Galaxy Tab S9+ makes it the top-tier Samsung tablet you should get.

We know, we know, the Tab S9 lineup has been around for a while now. However, the sweet $300 discount on the Plus model lets you snag one for only $699.99. Although this isn't exactly a new deal, it's still one that's worth taking advantage of, especially when you factor in all the bells and whistles this device comes with.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB: Now $300 off at Best Buy!

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB is on sale for $300 off at Best Buy, letting you get one for just under $700. The slate boasts top-tier performance, has a gorgeous display and is a true bargain right now. Act fast and get one at a cheaper price today!
Buy at BestBuy


Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella still packs a lot of punch, letting you run heavy apps and games without any issues. This makes it a great pick if you want a tablet for work.

On top of that, the slate boasts a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for watching movies and TV series when it's time to kick back and relax. Moreover, the display supports HDR10+, so you'll enjoy even more vibrant colors when streaming HDR content.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9+ might be an older model, but it remains a smart choice even in 2025. With its powerful chipset and stunning display, you can boost productivity during work hours and relax with quality entertainment during your downtime. Plus, it includes a stylus for quicker note-taking and added convenience. So, don't waste any more time and get one at a massive $300 discount with this deal today!
