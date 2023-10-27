Amazon UK cuts the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+'s price by £200, drawing deal hunters like a moth to a flame
A few days ago, we reported that Amazon is selling the 512GB version of the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 Plus with an awesome $120 discount. If you still haven't capitalized on this deal, we suggest you act fast and do that right now.
However, if you are located in the UK, then our advice is to get the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Amazon UK instead, where this awesome tablet is currently 18% off its price and can be yours for £200 less.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is among those tablets that can do everything. It can replace your current slate, it can be your new entertainment device, and it can even replace your laptop if you attach a keyboard to it. This may sound like a bold statement; however, it's the absolute truth.
For instance, the tablet comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on board coupled with 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this, it can deal with anything you throw its way, including heavy games like Genshin Impact.
In addition to that, an S Pen is included in the box, saving you extra cash since you won't have to spend additional money on a stylus. Also, you can use the S Pen for stuff like faster note-taking.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus may be far from a budget-friendly device, but all the bells and whistles it offers make it worth every single pound spent. Furthermore, it can now be yours for less, so don't waste any more time and get your Galaxy Tab S9 Plus at a discounted price now while you still can.
Furthermore, the slate is powered by a huge 10,090mAh battery, giving it enough juice to get you through the day without the need to charge it, and its 12.4-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series.
