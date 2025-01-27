Powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ continues to attract bargain hunters after a $200 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S9 may be on sale at a sweet $251 discount on Amazon right now, but if you're looking for a slightly larger tablet, we suggest you go for its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S9+, instead.
Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the 256GB version of this device, bringing the price down to just $799.99. Not too shabby, considering it would normally cost nearly $1,000 without the sale. And while this promo isn't exactly new, as it has been up for grabs for a while now, it's definitely one you can't miss. After all, the Galaxy Tab S9+ may be considered an older device now that we have the new Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, but it still packs a punch.
Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC complemented by 12GB of RAM, our friend here has enough firepower to tackle any task and demanding game without a hitch. What's more, it delivers incredible visuals, boasting a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports HDR10+, offering even more vibrant colors when streaming suitable content.
So, with its speedy performance, gorgeous display, and included stylus, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is great for both work and entertainment. What's more, it's a true bargain at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score one for much less than usual now!
Another selling point is the included S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and even painting. Not to mention that you score even bigger savings, as you won't have to get one separately.
