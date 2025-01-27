Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ continues to attract bargain hunters after a $200 discount at Best Buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S9+.
The Galaxy Tab S9 may be on sale at a sweet $251 discount on Amazon right now, but if you're looking for a slightly larger tablet, we suggest you go for its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S9+, instead.

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the 256GB version of this device, bringing the price down to just $799.99. Not too shabby, considering it would normally cost nearly $1,000 without the sale. And while this promo isn't exactly new, as it has been up for grabs for a while now, it's definitely one you can't miss. After all, the Galaxy Tab S9+ may be considered an older device now that we have the new Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, but it still packs a punch.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB: Save $200 at Best Buy!

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is discounted by $200 at Best Buy. This allows bargain hunters to grab one for just $799.99. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this slate delivers fast performance. In addition, it has a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, making it great for entertainment as well. Don't hesitate and save now!
Buy at BestBuy


Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC complemented by 12GB of RAM, our friend here has enough firepower to tackle any task and demanding game without a hitch. What's more, it delivers incredible visuals, boasting a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports HDR10+, offering even more vibrant colors when streaming suitable content.

Another selling point is the included S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and even painting. Not to mention that you score even bigger savings, as you won't have to get one separately.

So, with its speedy performance, gorgeous display, and included stylus, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is great for both work and entertainment. What's more, it's a true bargain at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score one for much less than usual now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
Users notice that TikTok is not the same anymore since it was brought back to life
Users notice that TikTok is not the same anymore since it was brought back to life
The high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be yours at an amazing price... with a little compromise
The high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be yours at an amazing price... with a little compromise
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 makes the thinnest iPad Pro look chunky
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 makes the thinnest iPad Pro look chunky
At $130 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are an exceptional value
At $130 off, the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are an exceptional value
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless