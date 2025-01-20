Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an unmissable bargain at $100 off, in my opinion as a savings enthusiast

A close up of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
As a mobile tech expert and Galaxy fan, I appreciate top-tier tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, as a savings enthusiast, I just can't justify paying Samsung a whopping $1,200 for its latest high-end tablet—unless it's available at a massive discount. But even if it were massively discounted right now, the bargain hunter in me believes it's better to go for one of Samsung's mid-range models if you don't need the firepower of a flagship device.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB: Save $100 at Best Buy!

The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. This allows you to score one for just 349.99, making it a true bargain. The slate rocks an Exynos 1380 chipset, giving it smooth performance. In addition, it comes with a built-in stylus and delivers a good viewing experience. Act fast and save while you can!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy


For instance, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a pretty solid choice for a user who wants a capable slate that doesn't break the bank. Thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset and high 90Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth performance and can deal with most tasks with ease.

What's more, it's great for watching movies and TV series, as it packs a beautiful 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. Another selling point is that it boasts its own S Pen despite being on the more affordable side.

But the biggest reason to go for a Galaxy Tab S9 FE is its price, as it starts from $449.99 for the 128GB model. That said, you can often find it at a sweet discount, making it an even bigger steal. In fact, you can snag one for much less right now!

Best Buy is offering a generous $100 price cut on the version with 128GB of storage, bringing the price down to $349.99. In addition, you can save more with a trade-in. I believe the slate is just irresistible at this price, so I encourage you not to waste time and snag one for less now while the offer lasts!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

