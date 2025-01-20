Capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an unmissable bargain at $100 off, in my opinion as a savings enthusiast
As a mobile tech expert and Galaxy fan, I appreciate top-tier tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, as a savings enthusiast, I just can't justify paying Samsung a whopping $1,200 for its latest high-end tablet—unless it's available at a massive discount. But even if it were massively discounted right now, the bargain hunter in me believes it's better to go for one of Samsung's mid-range models if you don't need the firepower of a flagship device.
For instance, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a pretty solid choice for a user who wants a capable slate that doesn't break the bank. Thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset and high 90Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth performance and can deal with most tasks with ease.
What's more, it's great for watching movies and TV series, as it packs a beautiful 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. Another selling point is that it boasts its own S Pen despite being on the more affordable side.
Best Buy is offering a generous $100 price cut on the version with 128GB of storage, bringing the price down to $349.99. In addition, you can save more with a trade-in. I believe the slate is just irresistible at this price, so I encourage you not to waste time and snag one for less now while the offer lasts!
But the biggest reason to go for a Galaxy Tab S9 FE is its price, as it starts from $449.99 for the 128GB model. That said, you can often find it at a sweet discount, making it an even bigger steal. In fact, you can snag one for much less right now!
