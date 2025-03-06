All-purpose Galaxy Tab S9 gets a price drop that'll make your wallet smile
As we recently reported, the high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's current deal, slashing a whole $300 off the device's original price. However, it's not the only standout tablet from the S9 lineup available at a bargain price right now.
The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage is also on sale at a generous discount. Amazon is offering it for 27% off its price, allowing you to snag one for under $668. So, by taking advantage of this deal, you'll save around $253 and own a premium tablet without breaking the bank.
Although technically an older device, now that we have the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, our friend here still packs a punch. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it delivers fast performance, allowing you to run demanding tasks and games without any hiccups. It also comes with an included S Pen, letting you unleash your creativity by using it as a digital paintbrush or take notes faster.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S9 is still worth getting, even though it's not among the latest tablets on the market. Its performance, display, and included S Pen make it a versatile device for both work and entertainment. Therefore, don't waste time! Act fast and get this incredible slate with 256GB of storage for a whopping $253 off while the offer is still up for grabs!
For the times when you need to kick back and relax, its stunning 11-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors, letting you watch movies, TV series, or your favorite YouTuber in amazing quality.
