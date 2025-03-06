GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

All-purpose Galaxy Tab S9 gets a price drop that'll make your wallet smile

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9 with both hands.
As we recently reported, the high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's current deal, slashing a whole $300 off the device's original price. However, it's not the only standout tablet from the S9 lineup available at a bargain price right now.

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage is also on sale at a generous discount. Amazon is offering it for 27% off its price, allowing you to snag one for under $668. So, by taking advantage of this deal, you'll save around $253 and own a premium tablet without breaking the bank.

Save $253 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 in Beige

$253 off (27%)
Amazon is selling the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage for $253 off its original price. This lets you snag the Beige model for just under $668, making it a great bargain. The tablet delivers speedy performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the 11-inch AMOLED display ensures you'll enjoy your favorite movies and TV series in awesome quality. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Although technically an older device, now that we have the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, our friend here still packs a punch. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it delivers fast performance, allowing you to run demanding tasks and games without any hiccups. It also comes with an included S Pen, letting you unleash your creativity by using it as a digital paintbrush or take notes faster.

For the times when you need to kick back and relax, its stunning 11-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors, letting you watch movies, TV series, or your favorite YouTuber in amazing quality.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S9 is still worth getting, even though it's not among the latest tablets on the market. Its performance, display, and included S Pen make it a versatile device for both work and entertainment. Therefore, don't waste time! Act fast and get this incredible slate with 256GB of storage for a whopping $253 off while the offer is still up for grabs!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless