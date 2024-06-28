Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra powerhouse can be yours for $400 off, bringing it down to the price of a mid-ranger

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra powerhouse can be yours for $400 off, bringing it down to the price of a mid
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has always been easy to recommend with its fast performance and gorgeous display. And right now, this beautiful slate is an even bigger bargain, as it can be yours for a whopping $400 off at Best Buy!

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Save $400 at Best Buy!

The 128GB variant of Samsung's former flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at an incredible $400 discount at Best Buy! This brings the slate to the mid-range category, making it a true bargain. Act fast and take advantage of this deal now while the offer lasts!
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


That's right! You can save $400 with this deal and get a unit for $699.99 instead of paying the usual hefty price of $1,099.99. Although there is no visible timer, we suggest pulling the trigger on this offer as soon as possible — preferably right now — since you never know when the sale will expire, and this deal is unmissable.

As Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line slate, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and can handle anything you throw its way, including heavy games like Genshin Impact. That being said, some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up fast.

In addition to fast performance, you'll enjoy an awesome watching experience on the go, as the slate boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it supports HDR10+, providing better colors and brightness when streaming movies and TV series in this format.

The slate also has good battery life, with the 11,200mAh power cell offering enough power to last you the whole day without top-ups. And we can't forget to mention that you'll also get an S Pen out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster or even draw on your fancy new slate.

As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a lot for its current price of $699.99. So, don't dilly-dally and save on one with this deal now while the offer is still up for grabs!
