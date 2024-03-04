Up Next:
It's not too late to snag the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a gorgeous discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet anymore, but this awesome slate is still worth it and is currently an even bigger bang for your buck after an awesome price cut at Best Buy.
Currently, the retailer has the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for $300 off its price. This means you can now snag this amazing slate for just $799.99 instead of its usual cost of $1,099.99. However, we should warn you that this deal has been available for quite some time, meaning it may expire soon. This is why, it's highly advisable to act fast and grab a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a discounted price now by tapping the deal button below.
Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra delivers awesome top-tier performance, and it can handle every task, including demanding titles such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, with ease. However, some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset tends to become hot. So, keep that in mind as well.
Another notable feature of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is its beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the display supports HDR10+, which means you'll have an even more mesmerizing watching experience when streaming movies and TV shows in HDR10+.
Moreover, the tablet boasts a large 11200mAh battery, resulting in good battery life. It also includes its own S Pen right out of the box, saving you extra cash from buying one separately. You can use the included stylus to take notes faster and as a paintbrush if you feel like unlocking your inner Picasso.
Although not the king of all Android-powered tablets anymore, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still has a lot to offer and is a real bargain right now. So act fast and get yours for less now!
