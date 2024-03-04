Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

It's not too late to snag the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a gorgeous discount at Best Buy

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to snag the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a gorgeous discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet anymore, but this awesome slate is still worth it and is currently an even bigger bang for your buck after an awesome price cut at Best Buy.

Currently, the retailer has the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for $300 off its price. This means you can now snag this amazing slate for just $799.99 instead of its usual cost of $1,099.99. However, we should warn you that this deal has been available for quite some time, meaning it may expire soon. This is why, it's highly advisable to act fast and grab a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a discounted price now by tapping the deal button below.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $300 OFF at Best Buy!

Get the 128GB version of the awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy and save $300. The tablet has great performance, a beautiful display, all-day battery life, and even has its own stylus. The slate is a real bargain, so get one for less today!
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB): Now $191 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can go for the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8+, which is discounted by $191 on Amazon. This bad boy also has a lot to offer and is a good value for money as well.
$191 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra delivers awesome top-tier performance, and it can handle every task, including demanding titles such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, with ease. However, some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset tends to become hot. So, keep that in mind as well.

Another notable feature of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is its beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the display supports HDR10+, which means you'll have an even more mesmerizing watching experience when streaming movies and TV shows in HDR10+.

Moreover, the tablet boasts a large 11200mAh battery, resulting in good battery life. It also includes its own S Pen right out of the box, saving you extra cash from buying one separately. You can use the included stylus to take notes faster and as a paintbrush if you feel like unlocking your inner Picasso.

Although not the king of all Android-powered tablets anymore, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still has a lot to offer and is a real bargain right now. So act fast and get yours for less now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless