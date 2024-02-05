A jaw-dropping deal lets you snag the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $300 off its price at Best Buy

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may be Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, but with a starting price of $1200, it's a far cry from budget-friendly, and a lot of people may be put off by this hefty price tag. But don't fall into despair if you want a high-end slate but don't want to break the bank because Best Buy comes to the rescue with a fantastic sale on Samsung's former top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

At the moment, the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse is enjoying a sweet $300 discount at the retailer, allowing you to snag one for $799.99 instead of the usual price of $1,099.99. However, we suggest you act fast on this one, since you never know when Best Buy will return the slate to its original price. And believe us, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to snag a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for less, since the tablet is still worthy of your hard-earned cash.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy still packs a lot of firepower to deal with anything that comes its way, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That said, we should also note that some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to become hot, so keep that in mind.

In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screen has support for HDR10+, providing you with an even more amazing watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+. Additionally, the tablet comes with a big 11200mAh battery on deck, giving it good battery life.

Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is that it also comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush. Oh, and you are scoring even more savings, by the way, as you won't have to buy a stylus separately.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra checks all the right boxes to be your new workhorse tablet as well as your go-to Netflix binge-watching machine! So, what are you still waiting for? Grab your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a discounted price through this deal now!

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple's homework - the best thing Google's ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
