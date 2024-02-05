A jaw-dropping deal lets you snag the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $300 off its price at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may be Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet, but with a starting price of $1200, it's a far cry from budget-friendly, and a lot of people may be put off by this hefty price tag. But don't fall into despair if you want a high-end slate but don't want to break the bank because Best Buy comes to the rescue with a fantastic sale on Samsung's former top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy still packs a lot of firepower to deal with anything that comes its way, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That said, we should also note that some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to become hot, so keep that in mind.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screen has support for HDR10+, providing you with an even more amazing watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+. Additionally, the tablet comes with a big 11200mAh battery on deck, giving it good battery life.
Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is that it also comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a digital paintbrush. Oh, and you are scoring even more savings, by the way, as you won't have to buy a stylus separately.
At the moment, the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse is enjoying a sweet $300 discount at the retailer, allowing you to snag one for $799.99 instead of the usual price of $1,099.99. However, we suggest you act fast on this one, since you never know when Best Buy will return the slate to its original price. And believe us, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity to snag a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for less, since the tablet is still worthy of your hard-earned cash.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra checks all the right boxes to be your new workhorse tablet as well as your go-to Netflix binge-watching machine! So, what are you still waiting for? Grab your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a discounted price through this deal now!
