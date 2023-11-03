Amazon deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8+ down to an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re a hardcore Samsung fan, you may be looking to upgrade to a new Galaxy Tab on the cheap this Black Friday. But Amazon is now throwing an epic deal on one of last year’s Samsung tablets. Currently, the Galaxy Tab S8+ sells at a handsome discount of $214. In other words, you don’t have to wait another few weeks for an epic tablet deal, for this one is very much active.
As you can probably guess, many other awesome Black Friday tablet deals will start popping up soon, and some are already live. Still, we believe the $214 price cut on this slate is a good enough deal, especially considering that you don’t have to trade in an old device or subscribe to any carrier to take advantage of the savings opportunity.
You can do much more with this bad boy than just stream videos, though. The added Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is powerful enough to handle anything from gaming titles to extensive work-related multitasking and beyond.
If you like video chatting with friends or regularly attend online meetings at work, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can become your best friend. The 12MP front camera boasts auto framing, meaning you’ll always be at the center of attention during video calls. The rear camera setup deserves admiration in its own right, too.
Enhancing the experience is the included-in-the-box S Pen. It helps you unleash your creativity in a simple movement. What’s more, the slate can transform into a fully functional PC with Samsung DeX.
So long as you haven’t set your eyes on a model from the latest Galaxy Tab S9 Series, this slate may be the ideal choice for you. It’s among the best Samsung tablets of 2023 and will give you incredible value for money, especially now that it’s 24% cheaper than usual.
As you can probably guess, many other awesome Black Friday tablet deals will start popping up soon, and some are already live. Still, we believe the $214 price cut on this slate is a good enough deal, especially considering that you don’t have to trade in an old device or subscribe to any carrier to take advantage of the savings opportunity.
With its 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with high resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, this tablet lets you dive into the world of your favorite movie, TV, and gaming characters. To complement the stunning display, Samsung introduced a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
You can do much more with this bad boy than just stream videos, though. The added Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is powerful enough to handle anything from gaming titles to extensive work-related multitasking and beyond.
If you like video chatting with friends or regularly attend online meetings at work, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can become your best friend. The 12MP front camera boasts auto framing, meaning you’ll always be at the center of attention during video calls. The rear camera setup deserves admiration in its own right, too.
Enhancing the experience is the included-in-the-box S Pen. It helps you unleash your creativity in a simple movement. What’s more, the slate can transform into a fully functional PC with Samsung DeX.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is packed with a lot of power. According to Samsung’s claims, this bad boy can last a whole day without having to hug a wall. Additionally, the slate supports 45W wired charging that quickly puts it back on track when the juice runs out.
Things that are NOT allowed: