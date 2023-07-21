For limited time only, grab a Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra with a nice $100 discount from Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Tablets are awesome devices. They are portable, just like smartphones but feature bigger displays, which makes them perfect for work and multitasking, as well as watching movies and playing games. However, not every tablet is suitable for both work and entertainment. Some tablets just don't have the firepower required to run heavy apps and games.
On the other hand, tablets like the ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pack so much firepower that they can easily run the latest mobile games at maxed-out graphics settings. Sounds impressive right? Also, if you are in the market for a new tablet, you are probably now thinking about getting one of Samsung's mobile powerhouses we just mentioned. Actually, now is the perfect time to get one of these bad boys since all variations of the three Galaxy Tab S8 models — except the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 in Silver — are currently enjoying a sweet $100 discount at Samsung.
If you want to save even more, you can also trade in an eligible device and receive up to $732 instant trade-in credit. However, you should act fast, as most of the variants will be discounted only until July 25th, which is just a few days away.
The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which means all three tablets offer top-tier performance. Furthermore, all three have slots for microSD cards, which means you can expand the storage of your new Galaxy Tab if you need more space to store your photos. The best thing is that you can currently get a 256GB memory card as a gift when purchasing your Galaxy Tab S8 from Samsung, so you won't need to spend even a dime on a microSD card.
The Tab S8 trio also comes with gorgeous displays, speakers tuned by AKG, and guess what, you are even getting an S Pen straight out of the box with your Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or Tab S8 Ultra. How cool is that? So, don't waste any more time; Tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and get your Galaxy Tab S8 at a discount from Samsung today.
