For limited time only, grab a Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra with a nice $100 discount from Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra: Now $100 OFF at Samsung Get a Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung and save $100 in the process. Trade in an eligible device and receive an instant trade-in credit as extra savings. You can also receive a 256GB microSD card as a gift upon purchase. Each of the three tablets offers top-tier performance and can easily become your new workhorse tablet and entertainment device. $600 off (86%) Trade-in $99 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung





If you want to save even more, you can also trade in an eligible device and receive up to $732 instant trade-in credit. However, you should act fast, as most of the variants will be discounted only until July 25th, which is just a few days away.



The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which means all three tablets offer top-tier performance. Furthermore, all three have slots for microSD cards, which means you can expand the storage of your new Galaxy Tab if you need more space to store your photos. The best thing is that you can currently get a 256GB memory card as a gift when purchasing your Galaxy Tab S8 from Samsung, so you won't need to spend even a dime on a microSD card.



The Tab S8 trio also comes with gorgeous displays, speakers tuned by AKG, and guess what, you are even getting an S Pen straight out of the box with your Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, or Tab S8 Ultra. How cool is that? So, don't waste any more time; Tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and get your Galaxy Tab S8 at a discount from Samsung today.





Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled! $50 Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses! $50 Reserve at Samsung