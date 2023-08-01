Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Best Buy lowers the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022's price again, making the tablet even more affordable

Best Buy lowers the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022's price again, making the tablet even more affordable.
Samsung's all-new Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is finally available for pre-order. So, if you want a high-end tablet with a lot of firepower and an included stylus in the box, and don't mind paying a hefty price tag, feel free to pre-order your new Galaxy Tab S9. However, if you don't need that much firepower and don't want to spend a fortune on a new tablet, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) from Best Buy instead.

Currently, the retailer is offering a sweet $105 discount on the 64GB version of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), which means you can get this nice tablet for just $244.99.

Packed with 4GB of RAM and powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is a solid mid-ranger, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) should be able to deal with daily tasks like web and socials browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups. The tablet also features a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so if you are afraid that the 64GB of storage on board won't be enough, you can expand the storage space via a memory card.

Clearly, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is not exactly made to be your workhorse tablet. That said, the device is ideal for entertainment. The tablet packs a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 1200 x 2000 resolution and two loud stereo speakers. Additionally, it sports a big 7,040mAh battery, which will let you stream videos for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Of course, the biggest selling point of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is that it comes with an S Pen out of the box. You can use the S Pen for taking notes and even for drawing directly on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) may not be among the best tablets on the market, it still has a lot to offer. Furthermore, Best Buy's offer makes this budget-friendly device even more affordable. So, don't waste any more time and get your discounted Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) today.

