It's not too late to snatch the 2022-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount on Amazon
About a week ago, we shared an epic one-day-only Best Buy deal on an exciting budget Samsung tablet – the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022. That deal is long gone and over, but the good news is that you can now snatch the 64GB configuration at 32% off on Amazon. What’s even better is that the retailer allows you to pick whichever color suits you best and still grab the bargain! As if you needed a reason to get a fantastic Android tablet, right!
Watching your favorite Netflix and HBO Max shows is as enjoyable as it goes with this compact slate. The device is perfect for watching videos and browsing the web with its 10.4-inch screen with 1200 x 2000 resolution. Samsung adorned it with two loudspeakers, allowing you to immerse yourself completely in your activities.
As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S Pen in the box. That saves you the extra cost and allows you to unleash your creativity in a jiffy. Also, this bad boy supports the Samsung DeX Mode. This one helps turn it into an expanded workstation and get more work done without experiencing the limitations of a tablet. Quite neat for a tablet that can now be yours for less than $250, isn’t it?
We almost forgot! This compact device has a surprisingly big battery on deck. The large 7,040mAh battery gives you about 13 hours of uninterrupted use on a single charge, which is definitely impressive.
This slate may not be among the best Samsung tablets, but it’s undoubtedly a solid choice for bargain hunters. After all, it arrives with the S Pen, offers a long battery life, and even supports DeX Mode whenever you need more power in a compact form. Now that it’s $111 cheaper at Amazon, it’s even more tempting, or at least it seems so to us.
This slate is built to last, too. Samsung incorporated a slim metal design, making the device lightweight and portable enough to carry around on your adventures. What’s more, you can connect the tablet with multiple Galaxy devices, enjoying a seamless ecosystem experience that should meet your needs.
