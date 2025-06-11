Save up to $130 on the ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with this sizzling deal

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The tablet is a great choice if you need a capable slate for entertainment that won’t break the bank. Save while you can!

As we reported, both Samsung and Amazon have tempting discounts on the Galaxy Buds 3, making the earphones a top choice for Galaxy users who prefer not to overspend. But if you're looking for a budget-friendly Samsung tablet instead, be sure to check out Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The retailer is offering a generous $130 discount on its 128GB version, letting you get one for just south of $270. In case you think you can live with less storage space, feel free to go for the 64GB model, which is discounted by $60 and can be yours for just under $200.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 64GB: Now $60 OFF on Amazon!

$60 off (23%)
Score the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 for under $200 on Amazon. Equipped with an Exynos 1280 chip, this bad boy handles daily tasks with ease. Plus, it comes bundled with a stylus and boasts a vibrant display. Don’t wait—save today!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 128B: Now $130 OFF on Amazon!

$130 off (33%)
In case you need more space, the 128GB model is also selling at a hot discount. You can currently snag one for just under $270, a whole $130 off its usual price of about $400. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Just don't wait around and save with these deals as soon as possible—preferably even now—as we can't tell you how long they'll stay available. It's also worth noting that the 64GB model was discounted by $65 a few weeks ago, and no one knows whether the markdown will be reduced again.

We believe the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great deal at its current price, especially the 128GB model. Powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, it has enough power to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. This makes it perfect if you need a tablet for entertainment and to read articles on PhoneArena.com.

Another highlight that further supports the statement above is the 10.4-inch LCD screen on board, which delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, boasting a 2000 x 1200 resolution and AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Plus, the slate comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to get one separately.

When we take everything into account, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers great value and is an excellent pick if you want a lightweight slate with decent specs that won't break the bank. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, take advantage of this deal while you can!
