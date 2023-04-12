Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently even more affordable on Amazon
Just like high-end smartphones, high-end tablets also come with hefty price tags. And yeah, tablets like the insanely powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra let you do a lot of stuff, but you probably won't spend $1000+ on a new tablet just to binge-watch Netflix, right?
Most likely, you will buy a more budget-friendly tablet for that. And if you are in the market for one right now, you will probably be happy to learn that Amazon currently has a sweet deal on Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which has decent performance and is even good for gaming. The tablet also comes with 4 GB of RAM and is available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space.
Another huge advantage that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has is that it comes with an S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the S Pen to write notes and even turn your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into a drawing board.
At the moment, the e-commerce giant is offering the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a nice 29% discount and the 128GB model of the Tab S6 Lite with a 23% discount. This means you can now save $100 if you get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon right now, no matter which version of the tablet you choose.
As you can see, this is not a workhorse tablet by any means, but it is ideal for entertaining. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution and has two loud stereo speakers. In addition to that, the tablet comes with a big 7,040mAh battery, which lets you stream for up to 13 hours on a single charge, according to Samsung.
