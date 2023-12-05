Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Snatch the stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for £100 off on Amazon UK and score an awesome entertainment tablet

Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch the stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for £100 off on Amazon UK and score an awesome enterta
We all love high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9; however, not everyone can afford such an expensive slate. And even if you can afford an expensive tablet, this does not mean you should get one. After all, it doesn't make sense to shell out a huge amount of cash on a new high-end slate simply to watch Netflix on it, does it?

If you need a tablet for work or you like playing games and need something powerful, by all means, go for a high-end slate, but if you need a tablet for browsing your socials and streaming videos, we suggest you keep reading ahead cuz you can now get an awesome budget-friendly tablet at an even more budget-friendly price.

Currently, Amazon UK is selling the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a sweet 29% discount, which will translate into nice savings of £100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 64GB: Save £100!

Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with 64GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £100 in the process. The slate has decent performance and even comes with its own S Pen out of the box. The tablet is great for entertainment.
£100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Since it's a budget device, don't expect an out-of-this-world performance from the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4GB of RAM, the slate has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. Also, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you will be able to expand its storage space in case you deplete the built-in 64GB.

Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, despite its more budget-friendly price tag. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush.

So, while far away from a mobile powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has its own charm. Also, it's now even more attractive thanks to Amazon UK's current £100 price cut. Of course, the discount won't be available forever. Therefore, you should definitely act fast and get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for less today, since that sweet markdown may be a thing of the past tomorrow.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless