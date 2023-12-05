Snatch the stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for £100 off on Amazon UK and score an awesome entertainment tablet
We all love high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9; however, not everyone can afford such an expensive slate. And even if you can afford an expensive tablet, this does not mean you should get one. After all, it doesn't make sense to shell out a huge amount of cash on a new high-end slate simply to watch Netflix on it, does it?
Currently, Amazon UK is selling the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a sweet 29% discount, which will translate into nice savings of £100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now.
Since it's a budget device, don't expect an out-of-this-world performance from the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. However, with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4GB of RAM, the slate has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. Also, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you will be able to expand its storage space in case you deplete the built-in 64GB.
Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box, despite its more budget-friendly price tag. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a digital paintbrush.
So, while far away from a mobile powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has its own charm. Also, it's now even more attractive thanks to Amazon UK's current £100 price cut. Of course, the discount won't be available forever. Therefore, you should definitely act fast and get a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for less today, since that sweet markdown may be a thing of the past tomorrow.
