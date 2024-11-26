Best Buy discounts the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for Black Friday, making it an even better investment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoring massive savings on a top-tier Galaxy tablet is always a great opportunity. But saving big on Samsung's all-new, top-of-the-line slate, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, is an unmissable one.
Right now, Best Buy is offering a massive $200 discount on this powerhouse, letting you score one with 256GB of storage for just $999.99, down from $1,199.99. If you want to save even more, you can trade in your old slate for extra savings of up to $800. The retailer is also tossing in 3 months of free YouTube Premium.
As the best Samsung tablet right now, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers incredible value for money. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can deal with any task and demanding game you throw its way. This makes it a top choice for a workhorse tablet.
But the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be so much more than your tablet for work. In fact, it can become your go-to entertainment device as well. Packing a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848 resolution,16:10 ratio, and HDR10+ support, this bad boy delivers an incredible viewing experience on the go. And if you like to play games, the available firepower combined with the high 120Hz refresh rate will let you enjoy a great gaming experience as well.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an incredible tablet that you won't regret buying. Yes, it's pricey, but the powerful chip inside will give you headroom to use your loyal tablet for years to come. Therefore, we suggest you act quickly! Take advantage of this offer and save on one of the best tablets on the market now!
