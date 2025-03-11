GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Performance beast Galaxy Tab S10+ is still sweetly discounted on Amazon

We have good news — it's not too late to score the Galaxy Tab S10+ at a sweet discount on Amazon. The 512GB version of this beast of a tablet is discounted by 13%, letting you save $149 and score one in Moonstone Gray for south of $972.

In case you don't need this much storage, you can go for the 256GB model, which is available for $151 off and can be yours for just under $850. However, only a few units are left from this option, so you should act fast if you want to snag one of the best tablets on the market at a cheaper price.

Another reason not to dilly-dally is that the discount is shrinking. A few weeks ago, we shared that the tablet was on sale for 20% off, saving you around $198. Now, the price cut is significantly lower. Since no one knows how long the current markdown will last, we encourage you to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. It would be a shame if the discount disappears before you save on this incredible slate.

With its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, our friend here can tackle any task and game, while its 12.4-inch AMOLED display will let you enjoy a mesmerizing viewing experience. The screen boasts a sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, delivering vibrant colors, especially when streaming HDR content. Additionally, its high 120Hz refresh rate makes it feel extremely fast and responsive.

In other words, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is perfect as both a workhorse tablet and an entertainment device. And at up to $151 off, it delivers even more value. So, don't wait—get this premium tablet with an included S Pen today!
