Early Black Friday deal slashes Galaxy Tab S10+ price by $150
The tablet still packs a punch, offers delivers stunning visuals, and is a solid choice for shoppers looking for a long-term investment.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Right now, you can treat yourself to the Silver-colored model with 256GB for just under $850. That’s a solid $150 off its usual cost of about $1,000. And while this isn’t exactly a brand-new deal, since Amazon has been offering it for quite a while now, it still makes the jumbo version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ an unmissable bargain.
For instance, it comes equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. Because of that, it packs an insane amount of firepower, allowing you to run demanding apps and play heavy games without any hiccups to ruin your experience. This makes it a solid choice for power users or just shoppers who are searching for a long-term investment.
In addition to its top-notch performance, it boasts a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display that lets you enjoy YouTube videos and even movies in high quality. The screen offers a crisp 2800 × 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a solid choice for entertainment on the go.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be among Samsung’s latest and greatest tablets anymore, but it’s absolutely still worth getting. So, don’t miss out! Act fast and save with this deal while it’s still up for grabs!
Another selling point is that it comes with its own S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash since you won’t have to get one separately. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking or even sketching.
