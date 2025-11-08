Early Black Friday deal slashes Galaxy Tab S10+ price by $150

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Silver: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (15%) Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S10+ in Silver for $150 off its price. This allows you to treat yourself to one of the best tablets on the market for just under $850. The device offers top-notch performance and comes with a gorgeous AMOLED display. Act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10

For instance, it comes equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. Because of that, it packs an insane amount of firepower, allowing you to run demanding apps and play heavy games without any hiccups to ruin your experience. This makes it a solid choice for power users or just shoppers who are searching for a long-term investment.In addition to its top-notch performance, it boasts a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display that lets you enjoy YouTube videos and even movies in high quality. The screen offers a crisp 2800 × 1752 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it a solid choice for entertainment on the go.Another selling point is that it comes with its own S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash since you won’t have to get one separately. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking or even sketching.All in all, the+ may not be among Samsung’s latest and greatest tablets anymore, but it’s absolutely still worth getting. So, don’t miss out! Act fast and save with this deal while it’s still up for grabs!