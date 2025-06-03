Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ is getting scooped up left and right after a 27% discount on Amazon

The tablet is selling for just under $160, making it an absolute steal. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab A9+.
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may be a hot option for users looking to upgrade at its current price on Amazon, but it's still far from budget-friendly. So, if you're looking for a cheap yet capable Android slate, we suggest you check out the Galaxy Tab A9+.

Right now, this budget fella is selling at a sweet 27% discount on Amazon, letting you get one with 64GB of storage for just south of $160. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $60 and rock a tablet that offers a lot of value for its wallet-friendly price tag.

Galaxy Tab A9+, 64GB, Graphite: Save 27% on Amazon!

$60 off (27%)
The Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage is now 27% off on Amazon, bringing it to just under $160. With a Snapdragon 695, 8GB of RAM, and a sharp 11-inch display, this budget-friendly slate delivers serious value. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, being on the affordable side, it can't compare with the best tablets out there, but its Snapdragon 695 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM delivers reliable performance for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, watching videos, and light multitasking. And if you think 64GB of storage won't be enough to house all of your cat photos, you can expand it via a microSD card.

Its biggest strength, though, is its gorgeous 11-inch LCD screen, with a crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which delivers amazing visuals without stretching your budget. The quad stereo speakers, enhanced with Dolby Atmos, provide immersive sound, making movies and shows even more enjoyable. Plus, with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, everything feels fast and responsive, especially for a slate that can be yours for just under $160.

It's worth noting that Amazon's promo has been available for a while, which means it may expire soon. Given that the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers reliable performance and a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap, we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while it lasts!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
T-Mobile unlocks new possibilities for customers with hardware launch
T-Mobile unlocks new possibilities for customers with hardware launch

Latest News

Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless