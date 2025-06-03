Affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ is getting scooped up left and right after a 27% discount on Amazon
The tablet is selling for just under $160, making it an absolute steal. Don't miss out!
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may be a hot option for users looking to upgrade at its current price on Amazon, but it's still far from budget-friendly. So, if you're looking for a cheap yet capable Android slate, we suggest you check out the Galaxy Tab A9+.
Right now, this budget fella is selling at a sweet 27% discount on Amazon, letting you get one with 64GB of storage for just south of $160. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $60 and rock a tablet that offers a lot of value for its wallet-friendly price tag.
Of course, being on the affordable side, it can't compare with the best tablets out there, but its Snapdragon 695 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM delivers reliable performance for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, watching videos, and light multitasking. And if you think 64GB of storage won't be enough to house all of your cat photos, you can expand it via a microSD card.
Its biggest strength, though, is its gorgeous 11-inch LCD screen, with a crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which delivers amazing visuals without stretching your budget. The quad stereo speakers, enhanced with Dolby Atmos, provide immersive sound, making movies and shows even more enjoyable. Plus, with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, everything feels fast and responsive, especially for a slate that can be yours for just under $160.
It's worth noting that Amazon's promo has been available for a while, which means it may expire soon. Given that the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers reliable performance and a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap, we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while it lasts!
