Walmart’s best-selling Galaxy Tab A8 is still 35% off, giving you more bang for your buck

Walmart’s best-selling Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is still 35% off, giving you more bang for your buck
A couple of weeks ago, we shared a great savings opportunity on the affordable Galaxy Tab A8. The deal went live at Walmart and didn’t come up at Amazon or Best Buy, allowing you to save 35% on the model with 32GB storage. Interestingly enough, the discount is still available, so if you want an Android tablet at a bargain price, you should check this one out.

Given that this puppy currently retails for just under $150, it easily makes the best budget tablet by Samsung. Right off the bat, however, we should note that the screen doesn’t support the S Pen. If that’s a deal breaker for you, we recommend extending the budget a bit to get something like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022, for example.

Get the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) and save 35% at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab A8 remains at 35% off at Walmart, giving you more value for money. The budget tablet has a 10.5-inch display, four speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos, a 7,040mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 out of the box. The device will be supported until 2026, meaning you'll be good to go for another two years. Get it and save 35%.
$81 off (35%)
$149
$229 99
Buy at Walmart


This tablet won’t blow you away with its overall performance or looks. However, it should still let you enjoy some of your favorite undemanding apps or light games. What’s more, the slate has a comfortable 10.5-inch screen, making it suitable for children and not just adults.

If you like watching videos (who doesn’t?), this bad boy is ideal for the job. It’s equipped with four speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, allowing you to immerse yourself in the lives and tales of your beloved TV and movie characters.

As mentioned above, the Walmart offer applies to the model with 32GB of storage, but the good news is that you can extend it via a microSD slot. Another reminder of the past that Samsung decided to keep here is the 3.5mm headphone jack, in case you use wired headphones. As for the battery, you get a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging speeds.

Out of the box, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) arrives with Android 11. However, Samsung has committed to giving users OS and security updates for quite a while, ending support in 2026. As you can see, you’ll be good to go with this little guy for another two years.

