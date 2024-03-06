Walmart’s best-selling Galaxy Tab A8 is still 35% off, giving you more bang for your buck

Get the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) and save 35% at Walmart

The Galaxy Tab A8 remains at 35% off at Walmart, giving you more value for money. The budget tablet has a 10.5-inch display, four speakers enhanced for Dolby Atmos, a 7,040mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 out of the box. The device will be supported until 2026, meaning you'll be good to go for another two years. Get it and save 35%.