Best Buy lowers the Galaxy Tab A8's price, letting you score an awesome entertainment tablet on the cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You want a new tablet to binge-watch your favorite TV series on the go, but don't want to spend a fortune on one? Well, we have great news for you. Currently, Best Buy has a sweet deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 with 64GB of storage space, offering this nice budget-friendly tablet for $179.99, which is sweet $100 off the slate's sticker price. In case you want more storage space, you can go for the 128GB version instead, which is also currently enjoying the same price cut and can be yours for only $229.99.
Being a budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 is not a performance champ. That said, the slate is just great for entertainment on the cheap. It sports a 10.5-inch LCD display with a 16:10 ratio and a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Furthermore, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of space to house your downloaded YouTube videos even if you go for the option with less built-in storage.
The Galaxy Tab A8 may not be a super-duper slate like the Galaxy Tab S9, but it's still a pretty decent tablet. Also, Best Buy's current sweet discount makes this awesome fella an even bigger bang for your buck right now. However, that sweet price cut most likely has an expiration date. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast, tap one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article, and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab A8 for less today!
Another key selling point of the Galaxy Tab A8 is that it offers good battery life. It packs a 7040 mAh power cell, which has enough juice to last you for around two days on a single charge with moderate usage.
