Save up to $130 on the Galaxy Tab A8, one of the best budget-friendly tablets, through this sweet Prime Day deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's Amazon Prime Day again, which means there are a plethora of amazing Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day tablet deals currently on Amazon. For instance, you can save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S8+, a tablet with incredible performance. However, if you just want a slate to binge-watch Netflix, feel free to pull the trigger on the following sweet deal.
Now, since the Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget tablet, you should not expect incredible performance from it. However, the tablet is perfect for entertainment on a budget since it comes with a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. Additionally, the tablet sports a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you won't have any storage-related dramas since you can always put a microSD card inside when you run out of storage space.
While the Galaxy Tab A8 is not a mobile powerhouse, it's a pretty awesome, budget-friendly tablet. Furthermore, Amazon's current Prime Day discounts let you snatch one of these for peanuts. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a Galaxy Tab A8 with a discount now while you can.
At the moment, Prime Members can get the 128GB variant of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 in Silver for 39% off its price on Amazon. This discount means you can save $130 on this sweet tablet if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. If you wish to score even bigger savings, you can go for one of the 32GB or 64GB models in Silver, which are discounted by $90 and $100, respectively.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 7040 mAh power cell, which should deliver about 2 days of battery life on a single charge with regular usage. Of course, the tablet won't last that long if you stream TV series for hours.
