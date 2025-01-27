Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison





Apart from the new 50MP ultra-wide camera on the S25 Ultra, the rest of the camera specs have not changed – you've got a 200MP main camera and two telephoto lenses, one at 3X zoom and another one at 5X.





But these days camera hardware only matters so much and the rest is about the image processing, so good news is Samsung has tweaked just that by reducing excessive sharpening and working on more pleasing colors.





Is that enough to beat the Galaxy? Let's take a look at the real-world sample photos, but first, here are the...



Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Specs



Some of you may see the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy and think that this number alone means better quality. But don't read too much into these numbers – it is all about the physical size of the sensor, not how small you slice it into individual pixels. And you might be surprised to learn that by default, the Galaxy actually shoots at 12MP resolution, while the iPhone captures images at 24MP resolution! Some of you may see the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy and think that this number alone means better quality. But don't read too much into these numbers – it is all about the physical size of the sensor, not how small you slice it into individual pixels. And you might be surprised to learn that by default, the Galaxy actually shoots at 12MP resolution, while the iPhone captures images at 24MP resolution!



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Main Camera

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

Main Camera at night

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

3X Zoom

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

5X Zoom

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

10X Zoom (Indoors)

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

Ultra-wide

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

Portrait

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

Selfie

< S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max >

So the moral of the story is that the numbers can be complicated and it's the way the images look what tells the big story.

So... which phone do you think comes on top to win this? Would you rather take pictures with the new Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max ?



