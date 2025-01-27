Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Camera Galaxy S Series iPhone
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
With four cameras on its back and a new ultra-wide snapper, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is looking to gain a lead over the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the camera space.

Apart from the new 50MP ultra-wide camera on the S25 Ultra, the rest of the camera specs have not changed – you've got a 200MP main camera and two telephoto lenses, one at 3X zoom and another one at 5X.

But these days camera hardware only matters so much and the rest is about the image processing, so good news is Samsung has tweaked just that by reducing excessive sharpening and working on more pleasing colors.

Is that enough to beat the Galaxy? Let's take a look at the real-world sample photos, but first, here are the...

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Specs


Galaxy S25 UltraiPhone 16 Pro Max
Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm		Main Camera
48MP, f/1.8
24mm
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9		Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/2.2
3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4		-
5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4		5X Telephoto Camera
12MP, f/2.8
Front Camera
12MP
26mm		Front Camera
12MP
23mm

Some of you may see the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy and think that this number alone means better quality. But don't read too much into these numbers – it is all about the physical size of the sensor, not how small you slice it into individual pixels. And you might be surprised to learn that by default, the Galaxy actually shoots at 12MP resolution, while the iPhone captures images at 24MP resolution!

So the moral of the story is that the numbers can be complicated and it's the way the images look what tells the big story.

Main Camera




Main Camera at night




3X Zoom



5X Zoom



10X Zoom (Indoors)



Ultra-wide




Portrait



Selfie



So... which phone do you think comes on top to win this? Would you rather take pictures with the new Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless