This Galaxy S25 Ultra rival is about to give Samsung a battery-life reality check

Oppo
A person holding an Oppo Find X7 Ultra smartphone with a distinctive circular camera module.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Oppo has already announced that its next high-end flagship, the Find X8 Ultra, is set to launch on April 10 alongside a lineup of other devices, including a new tablet, smartwatch and earbuds. Now, a major spec of the upcoming phone has also been confirmed.

Oppo product manager for the Find series Zhou Yibao has been dropping hints about the new phone for a while and in his latest tease, he confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will come with a massive 6,100mAh battery and 100W wired charging. According to him, the phone will be able to fully charge in just 35 minutes.



The Find X7 Ultra already had solid battery life with its 5,000mAh capacity, but the Find X8 Ultra is taking things up a notch. In our battery tests, the Find X7 Ultra was just a few spots behind last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra, so with this 22% boost in capacity, the new model could outlast the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which still uses the same battery as its predecessor.

Of course, real-world results will tell the full story, but on paper, Oppo's latest flagship has a clear edge.


The Find X8 Ultra isn't just about the battery, though. It is packed with serious upgrades. It will be available in three configurations: 12 GB + 256 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB, and a top-tier 16 GB + 1 TB variant, which will also include satellite connectivity. Powering it all will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

On the camera front, expect two periscope telephoto lenses – one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 6x. This gives the X8 Ultra one more potential advantage over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which offers a 5x and 3x zoom setup. But as always, we will have to see how these perform side by side in real-world conditions.

With the launch date fast approaching, we will soon have the full picture, so if you are eyeing this flagship, stay tuned!
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

