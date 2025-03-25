This Galaxy S25 Ultra rival is about to give Samsung a battery-life reality check

Oppo Find X7 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena











The Find X8 Ultra isn't just about the battery, though. It is packed with serious upgrades. It will be available in three configurations: 12 GB + 256 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB, and a top-tier 16 GB + 1 TB variant, which will also include satellite connectivity. Powering it all will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.



On the camera front, expect two periscope telephoto lenses – one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 6x. This gives the X8 Ultra one more potential advantage over the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which offers a 5x and 3x zoom setup. But as always, we will have to see how these perform side by side in real-world conditions.



With the launch date fast approaching, we will soon have the full picture, so if you are eyeing this flagship, stay tuned!