Galaxy S25 Ultra flaunts its slim design in more ways than one

Samsung Display
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 with its back facing upward
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be quite slim as the company continues to shave off millimeters each year. But a renowned industry insider has revealed that it’s not just the side profile that will look even better. The display on the phone will take the phone’s looks one step further than the entire competition.

A screen’s bezels have always remained a major talking point in the tech industry. Be it smartphones, monitors, tablets or laptops, customers almost always try to find a device with the thinnest bezels possible. Well if you were considering getting the S25 Ultra there’s reason to be excited.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature the thinnest bezels across the main cast of competitors this year. Yep, neither the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Pixel 9 Pro have as impressive a display as the S25 Ultra. Now that most of these brands have mastered equal bezel thickness around the display their main competition in that regard becomes a matter of how slim said bezels are.


According to previous reports from the same person the S25 Ultra beats out the iPhone 16 Pro Max by 0.2 mm. In all honesty I don’t think anyone will be able to tell the difference with both phones side by side. At this point it’s more a contest of numbers than actual practicality or beauty.

However, it’s impressive in a way to see how much real estate can be squeezed out of a phone’s screen. The S25 Ultra didn’t have to slim down even further but it did because it’s something that Samsung can then boast about. It’s kind of like the chipset nanometer battles which are pure marketing for the average consumer.

Much more interesting than the bezel slimness, at least for me, are the specs powering the S25 Ultra: particularly the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However I am a bit bummed about the fact that the phone has ditched its iconic sharp edges for a “safer” and blander design.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

