Galaxy S25 Ultra flaunts its slim design in more ways than one
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be quite slim as the company continues to shave off millimeters each year. But a renowned industry insider has revealed that it’s not just the side profile that will look even better. The display on the phone will take the phone’s looks one step further than the entire competition.
A screen’s bezels have always remained a major talking point in the tech industry. Be it smartphones, monitors, tablets or laptops, customers almost always try to find a device with the thinnest bezels possible. Well if you were considering getting the S25 Ultra there’s reason to be excited.
A comparison of the bezels on the S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit — Ice Universe
According to previous reports from the same person the S25 Ultra beats out the iPhone 16 Pro Max by 0.2 mm. In all honesty I don’t think anyone will be able to tell the difference with both phones side by side. At this point it’s more a contest of numbers than actual practicality or beauty.
Much more interesting than the bezel slimness, at least for me, are the specs powering the S25 Ultra: particularly the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However I am a bit bummed about the fact that the phone has ditched its iconic sharp edges for a “safer” and blander design.
However, it’s impressive in a way to see how much real estate can be squeezed out of a phone’s screen. The S25 Ultra didn’t have to slim down even further but it did because it’s something that Samsung can then boast about. It’s kind of like the chipset nanometer battles which are pure marketing for the average consumer.
